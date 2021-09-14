Bullpups still looking for complete game
BULLPUPS HAVE HIGH CEILING – McPherson High’s football team has barely scratched the surface of its immense potential in compiling a 2-0 start. The Bullpups have been a second-half team in their two victories. They led Salina South just 10-7 at the half in Week 1 before pulling away for a 24-14 victory, while in the home opener this past Friday against Circle, the Bullpups were in a fight with just a 10-0 lead at the break, but put the game into rout status in the second half for a 44-0 victory.www.midkansasonline.com
Comments / 0