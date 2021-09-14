CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Europe

Merkel urges western Balkans to focus on EU membership

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTIRANA, Albania (AP) — In her last trip in the western Balkans as a German chancellor, Angela Merkel visited Albania to urge the leaders of six western Balkan nations gathered there to strengthen their regional cooperation in their strive for European Union membership. The western Balkan states are at different stages on their EU membership path. Their progress in integration has been delayed recently due to the bloc’s stalled interest in enlargement. Merkel said Europe should keep its word and not come up with new conditions that cause disappointment and open up space for other alliances. Russia and China have also been courting the region, which she said is of geostrategic interest to Germany and Europe.

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Warning for the West as Russia’s secret army eyes move into Mali

Ben Wallace has warned of the UK's concern over Russian mercenaries intervening in Mali, after it was revealed the country’s military junta was in talks with the Wagner Group. As part of the UN peacekeeping mission that is being led by France, British troops were sent to Gao in December...
POLITICS
The Independent

Biden angers France, EU with new Australia, UK initiative

President Joe Biden’s decision to form a strategic Indo-Pacific alliance with Australia and Britain to counter China is angering France and the European Union. They’re feeling left out and seeing it as a return to the Trump era. The security initiative, unveiled this week, appears to have brought Biden’s summer of love with Europe to an abrupt end. AUKUS, which notably excludes France and the European Union, is just the latest in a series of steps, from Afghanistan to east Asia, that have taken Europe aback.After promising European leaders that “America is back” and that multilateral diplomacy would guide...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Merkel
Defense One

Why France Is Getting No Sympathy for Its Lost Sub Deal

France is fuming over AUKUS—the new tripartite security arrangement that scuttled its contract to build submarines for Australia—but is receiving scarcely any expressions of sympathy from fellow EU member states. That may be because France itself uses some distinctly tough tactics to secure arms exports, and sells to customers others deem unsavory. Yes, Paris considers arms exports essential to its sovereignty, but its friends too are interested in sovereignty, not to mention fair play.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Government urges German climate strikers not to risk health

The German government on Monday urged a group of young climate activists staging a hunger strike outside the chancellery not to endanger their health.Several of the activists have threatened to stop consuming liquids, too, unless the three leading candidates to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor agree to meet them by Thursday evening.“Actions that endanger health, such as this hunger strike, such as the threat not to drink anymore, must be a cause for concern about the young people taking part,” said Merkel's spokesman, Steffen Seibert Several activists have received medical treatment after collapsing during the hunger strike, which began Aug. 30. Seibert said the government considers climate change to be “the central issue of our time," but declined to say whether Merkel planned to intervene.Thousands of youth activists, including Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg are expected to take part in a climate protest in Berlin on Friday, two days before Germany elects a new parliament.___Follow AP's climate coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate
ADVOCACY
AFP

France vents over submarines but alone on world stage

Choosing a full-fledged confrontation with the United States due to the loss of a mega-contract for submarines for Australia, France is making a risky bet and other nations are not rushing to its defense. After Australia renounced its deal for conventional submarines in favor of US nuclear-powered ones, France took the extraordinary step of pulling its ambassadors from both Washington and Canberra for consultations. Bertrand Badie, an international relations professor at the Sciences Po institute in Paris, said France had put itself in a position where it can only appear to be backing down or losing face once its ambassador returns to the United States, its historic ally. "When you get into a crisis like this, you better know where the exit is," he said.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Balkans#Eu Membership#Eu#Associated Press Tirana#Ap#Balkan#European Union
AFP

Nuclear subs deal a risk to NATO: UK former ambassador

A divisive submarine deal between Australia and the United States, and claims of double-dealing against France, could undermine NATO, Britain's former ambassador to Paris said on Monday. EU foreign ministers are due to discuss the new defence pact signed between the United States, Australia and Britain, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly Monday.
MILITARY
BBC

Aukus pact delivers France some hard truths

When they have picked themselves up from their humiliation, the French will need to gather their sangfroid and confront some cruel verities. Number one: there is no sentiment in geostrategy. The French must see there is no point in wailing about having been shoddily treated. They were. But who ever...
POLITICS
Telegraph

How the German Greens may have lost their chance to seize power

Annalena Baerbock breezed into Stuttgart this week as if she still believes she can succeed Angela Merkel at next weekend’s election and become Germany’s first ever Green chancellor. But unless the polls are wildly wrong, Ms Baerbock is set to go down in history as the woman who threw away...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

France and Australia agree submarines won't stop trade deal

French and Australian officials said Monday that France’s anger over a canceled submarine contract will not derail negotiations on an Australia-European Union free trade deal.France withdrew its ambassadors to the United States and Australia after President Joe Biden revealed last week a new alliance including Australia and Britain that would deliver an Australian fleet of at least eight nuclear-powered submarines.The deal sunk a 90 billion Australian dollar ($66 billion) contract for French majority state-owned Naval Group to build 12 conventional diesel-electric submarines for Australia. The money would have been spent over 35 years.French Ambassador to Australia Jean-Pierre Thebault denied...
INDIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Country
China
audacy.com

Merkel calls migrant push at EU's border 'unacceptable'

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Saturday that she found it unacceptable that refugees were being used to apply pressure to Poland and other European Union members on the border with Belarus. Speaking at a news conference during what she said she expected to be her last...
POLITICS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Just in: Merkel says EU-China investment agreement is mutually beneficial

BEIJING, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday that the EU-China investment agreement is mutually beneficial and win-win for both the European Union (EU) and China, hoping it can be smoothly ratified and take effect as soon as possible. Merkel made the remarks in a phone...
ECONOMY
The Independent

France’s Macron to talk to Biden amid crisis over submarines

Emmanuel Macron, the French president, will speak in the coming days with Joe Biden in what will be their first contact since a major diplomatic crisis erupted between France and the US over a submarine deal with Australia, an official said on Sunday.The phone call is at the request of the US president, French government spokesperson Gabriel Attal said, adding that there was “shock” and “anger” at first. But now it's time to try to move forward, he said.What the French now call a “grave crisis” erupted over the sudden, surprise end to a 2016 contract worth at least $66bn...
POLITICS
Times Daily

Merkel: Integrating Balkans into EU is strategic for both

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — It's in the European Union's strategic interests to integrate the Balkan states into the bloc, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Monday as she urged Serbia and other countries in the region to do more on democratic reforms in order to join. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press....
POLITICS
BBC

Merkel legacy: EU's queen with a tarnished crown

Queen of Europe was once one of Angela Merkel's many nicknames. But now Germany's powerful chancellor is poised to turn her back on politics following this month's elections, I'm not sure that royal label will stick. True: Angela Merkel is, by far, the longest-serving amongst current EU leaders. She's participated...
EUROPE
US News and World Report

EBRD Invested $1.5 Billion Each in 2020, 2021 in Western Balkan Countries

SARAJEVO (Reuters) - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) invested 1.3 billion euros ($1.5 billion) in the Western Balkans in 2020 and will match that amount this year, Pierre Heilbronn, an EBRD vice president, said on Wednesday. Heilbronn told Reuters 2020 was an unusual year because of the...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy