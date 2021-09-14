CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Jewish leaders bury remains found in former Warsaw ghetto

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWARSAW, Poland (AP) — Warsaw’s Jewish community has buried an unidentified Holocaust victim whose remains were discovered in a building that was within the Warsaw Ghetto during World War II. Poland’s chief rabbi said “we are here as the family for a person we don’t know.” The bones were wrapped in white cloth on a wooden cart. Four men pulled the cart to the grave where the bones were buried with soil from Israel. Jewish leaders recited the Jewish prayer for the dead called Kaddish. Tuesday’s ceremony took place in Warsaw’s Jewish Cemetery. It one of the largest Jewish cemeteries in Europe in a city that was a leading center of Jewish life until the Holocaust.

abc17news.com

Comments / 1

Related
Telegraph

Italian police solve 400-year-old mystery surrounding death of Renaissance military commander

An elite unit of Italy’s Carabinieri police has solved a 429-year-old cold case involving the death of one of Renaissance Europe’s most prominent military commanders. Alessandro Farnese, the Duke of Parma, was a leading condottiero or general who fought in the Netherlands on behalf of Philip II, the king of Spain, and took part in the Spanish Armada, the campaign to invade England in 1588.
PUBLIC SAFETY
persecution.org

Christian Children “Burned Beyond Recognition” by Jihadists in Nigeria

“Burned beyond recognition in the home burnings, according to community leader Sunday Bunu, was a 4-year-old girl, Timara Ishaya; a 5-year-old girl, Goodness Bala; an 8-year-old girl, Lovina Markus; a 13-year-old girl, Susana Ishaya; Halima Asabulu, 90; Sylvia Ajida, 56; Paulina Asabulu, 50; Deborah Asabulu, 37; Bridget Nathaniel, 20; boys killed were Ephraim Hosea, 9; Titus Bitrus, 13; Titus Ajida, 16; Silvanus Dauda, 17; Barnaba Hosea, 17; and Yunana Bitrus, 17; men killed were Yahanum Solomon, 18, and Babuka Bitrus, 75.”
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warsaw Ghetto#Israel#Jewish#Associated Press Warsaw#Ap
IFLScience

Mass Grave Of Christian Crusaders Shows Bloody Reality Of Medieval War

A mass grave found near a castle in Lebanon bears the war-wounded bodies of European soldiers who perished in the Crusades – the medieval religious wars that hoped (and ultimately failed) to recover Jerusalem and “the Holy Land” from Islamic rule. Much of what we know about the Crusades comes...
WORLD
New York Post

Man who turned in Nazi mass murderer Adolf Eichmann revealed as geologist

Six decades after Nazi mass murderer Adolf Eichmann was hanged in Israel for his crimes, a German news outlet has revealed that the person who led to his capture was a geologist who worked with him at a construction company in Argentina. The Süddeutsche Zeitung reported that Gerhard Klammer, a...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
World War II
allthatsinteresting.com

Go Inside The Wolf’s Lair, Hitler’s Massive Command Center On The Eastern Front

Located deep in the Masurian woods of what was once East Prussia, the Wolf’s Lair housed Hitler and 2,000 of his cronies from 1941 until its destruction in 1945. Deep in the woods of Kętrzyn, Poland, lies the crumbling remains of Adolf Hitler’s secret outpost, the Wolf’s Lair. Built in 1941, the covert complex included 50 bunkers and 70 barracks with two airfields and a railway station nearby.
EUROPE
The Guardian

Hitler’s favourite artists: why do Nazi statues still stand in Germany?

A photograph from 1940 shows three conquering Nazis in Paris against the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower. Within a few years one of these men, Adolf Hitler, was dead by his own hand; another, Albert Speer, was writing his memoirs in Spandau prison, having eluded a death sentence at the Nuremberg trials. But the third, Arno Breker, was alive and free, making sculptures in the new West Germany that in their bombast and iconography echoed those he had made during the Third Reich.
VISUAL ART
BBC

Aukus pact delivers France some hard truths

When they have picked themselves up from their humiliation, the French will need to gather their sangfroid and confront some cruel verities. Number one: there is no sentiment in geostrategy. The French must see there is no point in wailing about having been shoddily treated. They were. But who ever...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘We cried for all of the dead children’: Fijian colonel accuses Israel of a massacre

Lieutenant Colonel Wame Waqanivavalagi sat in front of the television of his smashed officers’ mess yesterday afternoon and watched his own headquarters being shelled by the Israelis. As the artillery rounds howled down on the Fijian battalion headquarters at Qana on the videotape in front of him, the colonel – who has spent eight years on United Nations service in southern Lebanon – pointed at the smoke that filled the screen.
MIDDLE EAST
audacy.com

Dutch king unveils Holocaust name monument in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM (AP) — King Willem-Alexander officially unveiled a new memorial in the heart of Amsterdam's historic Jewish Quarter on Sunday honoring more than 102,000 Dutch victims of the Holocaust, and the Dutch prime minister vowed that it would remind citizens today to be vigilant against antisemitism. Designed by Polish-Jewish architect...
SOCIETY
TheAtlantaVoice

World leaders return to UN and face many escalating crises

World leaders will be back at the United Nations for the first time in two years on Tuesday with a formidable agenda of escalating crises to tackle, including the still raging COVID-19 pandemic and a relentlessly warming planet. Other pressing issues are rising U.S.-China tensions, Afghanistan’s unsettled future under its new Taliban rulers and ongoing conflicts in Yemen, Syria and […]
WORLD
International Business Times

France Wins EU Backing In Sub Row With US

European ministers rallied around France on Tuesday over the US and Australian decision to strip Paris of a submarine supply contract, as the dispute threatened to delay trade talks with Washington and Canberra. German Europe Minister Michael Roth said France's diplomatic crisis with the US was a "wake-up call for...
POLITICS
AFP

Jewish leaders hope pope's Slovakia visit will heal ties

Jewish leaders hope Pope Francis's visit to Slovakia this week will help further improve Catholic-Jewish relations in a country with a dark history of Holocaust collaboration where levels of anti-Semitism are still high. - 'Latent anti-Semitism' - Fewer than 300 survivors are left in the country.
RELIGION
Columbus Dispatch

Columbus-based Wexner Foundation trains generations of Jewish community leaders

Inside a large brick building in New Albany is one of the most well-regarded leadership programs for Jewish volunteers and professionals in the world. The Wexner Foundation, founded in 1983 by L Brands founder and former chairman and CEO Les Wexner, has six programs for Jewish leaders —open to Jewish people who meet eligibility requirements in Israel and North America, no matter their denomination or beliefs.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy