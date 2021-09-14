CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBRPA hosts Full Court Press Clinic on Hall-of-Fame weekend

Cover picture for the articleEnshrinement Weekend at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame wrapped with a focus on giving back to the Springfield, MA community. On Sunday, Sept. 12, the National Basketball Retired Players Association (NBRPA) hosted a Full Court Press Clinic on the Hall’s Jerry Colangelo Court of Dreams. 30 boys and girls from Springfield’s South End Community Center participated in basketball drills led by Jr. NBA instructors before competing in shooting and dribbling knockout challenges.

