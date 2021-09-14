NBRPA hosts Full Court Press Clinic on Hall-of-Fame weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame has released a full schedule of events for the Class of 2021 Enshrinement weekend. The Basketball Hall of Fame has been planning how to make this years ceremony safe for months now, which is why they decided to hold the event at the MassMutual Center, a larger facility than Symphony Hall, where the ceremony is usually held. Given the magnitude or the event, and that it draws people from all over the country, there will be a mask requirement.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO