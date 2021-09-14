CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Minister pledges Taliban govt won’t allow militant attacks

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s new foreign minister says the Taliban governing the country remain committed to not allowing militants to use their territory to launch attacks. But he refused to say when or if the country’s new rulers would create a more inclusive government. Amir Khan Mutaqi repeated several times during a news conference on Tuesday that other countries must not interfere in Afghanistan’s internal issues. Without other political factions and women serving in the government, the Taliban seem unlikely to win international recognition as the country’s legitimate leaders. And without such recognition, the Afghan state can’t tap its funds frozen abroad and is virtually bankrupt at a time of immense humanitarian need.

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Exclusive-Taliban names Afghan U.N. envoy, asks to speak to world leaders

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The Taliban have asked to address world leaders at the United Nations in New York this week and nominated their Doha-based spokesman Suhail Shaheen as Afghanistan’s U.N. ambassador, according to a letter seen by Reuters on Tuesday. Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi made the request...
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

Despite Afghanistan's capture rift emerges between Taliban

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 21 (ANI): Even though the Taliban has managed to capture Afghanistan and form a government, an internal rift between the faction has started emerging, according to media reports. Writing for The Spectator, David Loyn, said that Talian co-founder Mullah Baradar had expected to run the government but...
WORLD
Fox News

Taliban names spokesman as Afghanistan's ambassador to UN

The Taliban have reportedly nominated Doha-based spokesman Suhail Shaheen as Afghanistan’s U.N. ambassador and have asked to speak at the United Nations. A letter from Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi sent to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres first confirmed the news, and Reuters first reported it. The move comes just...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amir Khan
Foreign Policy

Why the Taliban Won’t Quit al Qaeda

The stunning Taliban takeover of Afghanistan has left many Americans wondering whether al Qaeda will make a resurgence in the country. Several recent analyses have argued that the Taliban’s self-interest in preserving power will prevent this from happening. This is not a new line of thinking: Over the last 20 years, many scholars and policymakers believed that since the Taliban “are not idiots,” they could be trusted to avoid their past mistakes and instead contain al Qaeda. After conducting a grueling insurgency, the argument goes, it simply wouldn’t make sense for the Taliban to risk losing power for harboring anti-U.S. al Qaeda terrorists again, as was the case in 2001.
POLITICS
abc17news.com

Attackers strike Taliban in eastern Afghanistan, 5 killed

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Witnesses say attackers have struck Taliban vehicles in an eastern Afghanistan, killing at least two fighters and three civilians in the latest violence since the group’s takeover of the country in mid-August. In one attack, gunmen opened fire Wednesday on a Taliban vehicle at a local gas station in the provincial capital of Jalalabad, killing two fighters and a gas station attendant, witnesses said. A child was also killed. Another child was killed and two Taliban were wounded in a separate attack — a bombing of another vehicle. Another bombing of a Taliban vehicle in Jalalabad also wounded a person nearby, although it was unclear if that person was a Taliban official or not.
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Govt#Pledges#Associated Press Kabul#Ap
AFP

Afghan women outraged by new Taliban restrictions on work

Fears were mounting in Afghanistan on Monday as the Taliban tightened their grip on women's rights, slashing access to work and denying girls the right to secondary school education. In Herat, an education official insisted the issue of girls and women teachers returning to secondary school was a question of time, not policy.
ADVOCACY
The Associated Press

IS bomb attacks on Taliban raise specter of wider conflict

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The extremist Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for a series of deadly roadside bombs targeting Taliban fighters in eastern Afghanistan, raising the specter of wider conflict between the country’s new Taliban rulers and their long-time rivals. A string of explosions struck Taliban vehicles...
MIDDLE EAST
Daily Mail

Afghan resistance fighters take on lobbyist as they bring battle against the Taliban to Washington and appeal for money and weapons to continue their war

Resistance fighters in Afghanistan have a new weapon in their war against the Taliban: A Washington lobbyist. Representatives of the National Resistance Force are seeking military and financial help as they try to hold out against Afghanistan's new rulers. They have taken on Robert Stryk, who already represents several foreign...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Arkansas Online

Envoy insists Taliban to deny militants

KABUL, Afghanistan -- Afghanistan's new foreign minister said Tuesday that the Taliban governing the country remain committed to denying militants the use of their territory to launch attacks. But he refused to say when or if the country's new rulers would create a more inclusive government. The Taliban received sharp...
WORLD
AFP

Qatar won't take 'responsibility' for Kabul airport without Taliban agreement

Qatar warned Tuesday it would not take responsibility for Kabul airport without "clear" agreements with all involved, including the Taliban, about its operations. Doha has become a key broker in Afghanistan following last month's withdrawal of US forces, helping evacuate thousands of foreigners and Afghans, engaging the new Taliban rulers and supporting operations at Kabul airport. "We need to make sure that everything is addressed very clearly otherwise... we are not able to take any responsibility of the airport (if) all these things are not addressed," Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said at a press briefing. "Right now the status is still (under) negotiation because we need to have an agreement that's clear for everyone for all the parties and who is going to take care of the technical (side), who's going to take care of the security aspects.
WORLD
UPI News

Taliban leader says Afghan women won't be allowed to play sports

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- A Taliban ruler in Afghanistan said Wednesday that women in the country will be barred from playing sports, including cricket for the national women's team. Ahmadullah Wasiq, deputy head of the Taliban's cultural commission, told Australian broadcaster SBS that the Taliban don't consider sports to be appropriate in which for women to participate.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy