Poet Patricia Smith wins $100,000 lifetime achievement award

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Poet Patricia Smith has won the Ruth Lilly Poetry Prize for lifetime achievement, a $100,000 honor handed out by the Chicago-based Poetry Foundation. Previous winners include W.S. Merwin, Kay Ryan and the current poet laureate, Joy Harjo. Smith is known for such collections as “Blood Dazzler” and “Incendiary Art,” a Pulitzer Prize finalist in 2018. On Tuesday, the foundation also announced that Susan Briante won the $7,500 Pegasus Award for poetry criticism for her essay collection “Defacing the Monument” and that five emerging poets were named Poetry Fellows:

Literary Hub

Patricia Smith has won the Ruth Lilly Poetry Prize for lifetime achievement.

Poet Patricia Smith has won the $100,000 Ruth Lilly Poetry Prize for lifetime achievement. Smith is widely celebrated for her collections like Blood Dazzler and Incendiary Art, the latter of which was a finalist for the 2018 Pulitzer Prize. The award, presented by the Poetry Foundation, has previously honored the likes of W.S. Merwin, Kay Bryan, and poet laureate Joy Harjo.
