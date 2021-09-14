JLL Arranges $26.6M Sale of Two Retail Centers in Birmingham and Huntsville
BIRMINGHAM AND HUNTSVILLE, ALA. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the sale of Crossings of Hoover and Strong Station, two retail centers totaling 133,705 square feet in Birmingham and Huntsville, respectively. Jim Hamilton, Brad Buchanan and Andrew Michols of JLL represented the Brentwood, Tenn.-based seller, GBT Realty Corp., in the transaction. Warner Robins, Ga.-based Livingston Properties acquired both properties for a total of $26.6 million.rebusinessonline.com
