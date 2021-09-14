CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana Marine killed in Afghanistan remembered as hero

Cover picture for the articleLOGANSPORT, Ind. (AP) — A 22-year-old U.S. Marine from Indiana has been remembered as a hero during a funeral in his hometown. Corporal Humberto Sanchez was among 13 U.S. service members killed in August in a suicide bombing at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport during the U.S.-led evacuation. Former Vice President Mike Pence was among the mourners at Life Gate Church on Tuesday in Logansport, Indiana. Pence, a former Indiana governor, says Sanchez’ sacrifice will inspire generations of Americans. He called it a “work of heart.” The service capped days of heavy emotion in the northern Indiana community. Sanchez, known as Bert, was among 17 members of his Logansport High School class who joined the military after their 2017 graduation.

