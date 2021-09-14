Boston College Men’s Hockey Roster Countdown: #31 Henry Wilder

Donald Hand Jr., a 6’5” combo guard from Virginia Beach, VA committed to Boston College and Earl Grant’s men’s basketball team today as he announced on Twitter. Hand is a 3-star recruit in the 247 composite and listed as a 4-star recruit in some places, making this a huge first get for Earl Grant’s staff. Hand was also being recruited hard by Maryland, along with other suitors that included Louisville, Clemson, UConn, LSU, Virginia Tech, and more. He visited many campuses in 2020 and earlier in 2021, but didn’t reach BC until September 4th of this year, just 3 days ago, and has committed right away to the Eagles. That could potentially speak volumes about the kind of recruiter Earl Grant could become, though obviously much remains to be seen. In fact, he probably attended the football game against Colgate with the rest of the BCMBB team, which was a great atmosphere filled with energy from BC students:

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA ・ 14 DAYS AGO