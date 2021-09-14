CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston College Men’s Hockey Roster Countdown: #31 Henry Wilder

By Grant Salzano
bcinterruption.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrevious Stats: Playing behind all-galaxy goaltender Spencer Knight means that you are going to do a lot of hanging out in the penalty box and opening the bench door, but Wilder filled admirably as the starter while Knight was away at World Juniors last season. His 3.21 GAA and .909 save percentage don’t really tell the story, as the BC roster was pretty shorthanded during those games and he pretty much stole the win for the Eagles in his first career start with some clutch late saves.

www.bcinterruption.com

brownbears.com

Men's hockey announces 2021-22 schedule

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown head men's ice hockey coach Brendan Whittet has announced the team's 2021-22 schedule. The 29-game slate features a full ECAC schedule as well as seven games against nonconference opponents. "We are looking forward to playing hockey again and representing Brown University this upcoming year," Whittet said....
PROVIDENCE, RI
goterriers.com

Men's Ice Hockey Unveils 100th Season Commemorative Logo

BOSTON - The Boston University men's ice hockey team unveiled the logo for the program's 100th season on Thursday afternoon, exactly one month before the team's home opener at Agganis Arena. The logo features the iconic arched Boston, which has been featured on the front of the Terriers' uniforms since...
scsuhuskies.com

SCSU Men’s Hockey at St. Thomas moved to Xcel Energy Center

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – The first road game of the 2021-22 season (Sunday, Oct. 3) for St. Cloud State Men's Hockey will now be played at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn., against St. Thomas, as announced on Tuesday by both schools. It will be the first home game for St. Thomas as a D-I program, and the Huskies' first trip to the home of the Minnesota Wild since the 2019 NCHC Frozen Faceoff.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
bcinterruption.com

Boston College field hockey ranked #3 in new national poll

This past weekend was a big one for Boston College field hockey, who swept the ACC/Big Ten cup in Durham, NH, beating #4 Northwestern and #9 Maryland in back-to-back outings to improve to 4-0 on the season. The Eagles were rewarded for their hot start with the #3 national ranking...
COLLEGE SPORTS
theuconnblog.com

How UConn men’s hockey built the 2021-22 roster

Throughout Mike Cavanaugh’s eight-year tenure as head coach of UConn men’s hockey, the Huskies have never been afraid of getting creative in order to acquire Hockey East-caliber talent. Since UConn didn’t have the history, facilities, or pedigree of many of its conference counterparts, it couldn’t compete directly with them on...
nny360.com

College men’s hockey: SLU hires Gugin as program coordinator

CANTON — St. Lawrence University’s men’s hockey team has added Mike Gugin as the coordinator of hockey operations. Gugin most recently was a volunteer assistant coach for the Lake Superior State men’s hockey team, where he was directly involved with hockey operations and managing organizational film analysis and breakdown on a day-to-day basis.
SPORTS
