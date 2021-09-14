Boston College Men’s Hockey Roster Countdown: #31 Henry Wilder
Previous Stats: Playing behind all-galaxy goaltender Spencer Knight means that you are going to do a lot of hanging out in the penalty box and opening the bench door, but Wilder filled admirably as the starter while Knight was away at World Juniors last season. His 3.21 GAA and .909 save percentage don’t really tell the story, as the BC roster was pretty shorthanded during those games and he pretty much stole the win for the Eagles in his first career start with some clutch late saves.www.bcinterruption.com
Comments / 0