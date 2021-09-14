Seefried Breaks Ground on 800,590 SF Spec Industrial Development in Pendergrass, Georgia
PENDERGRASS, GA. — Seefried Industrial Properties has broken ground on Valentine 85 Logistics Center Building 2, an 800,590-square-foot speculative industrial building within Valentine Farms in Pendergrass. Located at 500 Valentine Industrial Parkway about 58.5 miles north of Atlanta, the Valentine 85 Logistics Center Building 2 is situated off Interstate 85 between two interchanges at GA Highways 82 and 11, which offers direct access to the building.rebusinessonline.com
