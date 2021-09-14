CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monson, MA

Eighth Annual Cruise for Critters Car Show to Benefit Animals in Need

By Editorial Calendar
 8 days ago

EAST BROOKFIELD — After a year’s delay, Second Chance Animal Services is gearing up for the eighth annual Cruise for Critters Car Show to be held at Westview Farms Creamery in Monson. The event, which takes place on Saturday, Sept. 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., will include games from the popular Halloween Barktacular fundraiser that had to be canceled due to the uncertainty of COVID-19. Second Chance Development Director Lindsay Doray said the organization is thrilled to be able to hold this fall fundraising event. “We are looking forward to returning to Westview Farms Creamery. It’s a beautiful venue with homemade ice cream, and there’s something for everyone. In addition to the car show, vendor fair, raffles, K9 demo, and live music from Steel-N-Eazy, we’re bringing along the most popular of our Halloween Barktacular games.”

