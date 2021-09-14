Optimize Vulnerability Remediation with Proactive Zero-Touch Patch
Vulnerability remediation is a complex task, and most organizations struggle to identify, prioritize and remediate vulnerabilities efficiently. With the rise in vulnerability discovery, there is a correlating increase in ransomware attacks initiated through unpatched vulnerabilities. This has led IT and security teams to look for ways to optimize remediation SLAs by making their remediation program as efficient as possible. Plus, the pandemic is ever-changing, and many employees are still working from home (WFH), and their remote computers and other assets need to be continually patched and updated.These challenges increase the need for IT and security teams to work together to optimize their proactive and reactive patching practices to shrink their attack surface and strengthen their security posture.blog.qualys.com
