Slaughter of dolphins on Faeroes sparks debate on traditions

By The Associated Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The slaughter of 1,428 white-sided dolphins as part of a four-century-old traditional drive of sea mammals into shallow water in the Faeroe Islands where they are killed has reignited a debate in the small North Atlantic islands. Defenders of the hunt worry that this year’s slaughter will draw unwanted attention because it was far larger than usual and took place with less organization. A local official fears that Sunday’s event could put a negative spin on the ancient tradition of the 18 rocky islands located halfway between Scotland and Iceland. The Faeroese fishery minister said everything went by the book. The meat and blubber are shared on a community basis.

