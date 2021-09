MOUNTAIN VIEW — Abra, a wealth management platform for cryptocurrency investors, has raised $55 million in Series C funding. The round was led by IGNIA and Blockchain Capital, with new investors including Kingsway Capital, Tiga Investments and the Stellar Development Foundation. Additional investments from existing investors include Lerer Hippeau Ventures, Amex Ventures, Arbor Ventures, RRE Ventures, CMT Digital Ventures, and Kenetic Advisors. Also participating in the round were several Abra Platinum customers, including some of the most prominent individual crypto investors. The round brings Abra’s total funding to date to over $85 million since inception.

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO