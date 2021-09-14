Songy Highroads, Alex. Brown Realty Acquire Two-Property Apartment Portfolio in Atlanta
ATLANTA — Atlanta-based Songy Highroads, in a joint venture with Baltimore-based Alex. Brown Realty Inc., has acquired a two-property apartment portfolio with a total of 108 units in the Atlanta’s Upper Westside neighborhood. The sellers and sales price were not disclosed. Chris Cain, John McCalla and Mason Taylor of Marcus & Millichap represented the sellers of both properties.rebusinessonline.com
