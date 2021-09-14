CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Census: Relief programs staved off hardship in COVID crash

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Massive government relief passed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic moved millions of Americans out of poverty last year, even as the official poverty rate increased slightly. That’s according to Census Bureau reports released Tuesday. The official poverty measure showed an increase of 1 percentage point in 2020, with 11.4% of Americans living in poverty, or more than 37 million people. It was the first increase in poverty after five consecutive annual declines. But the Census Bureau’s supplemental measure of poverty, which takes into account government benefit programs and stimulus payments, showed that the share of people in poverty dropped significantly after the aid was factored in.

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Paso Robles Press

COVID-19 Rent Relief Program Hits $1 Billion in Assistance

SACRAMENTO – California’s COVID-19 Rent Relief Program has assisted in over $1 billion in funding, meaning the money has either been paid or approved for payment and awaiting disbursement—and will assist over 74,000 additional households. More than $526 million of the $1 billion in rental and utility assistance has already been distributed to 44,432 low-income California households who suffered financial hardship because of the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
PLANetizen

Pandemic Relief Programs Reduced Poverty, Census Finds

Hundreds of cars line up to receive emergency food aid from the Central Texas Food Bank in April 2020. | Vic Hinterlang / Shutterstock. According to the Census Bureau, last year’s pandemic assistance programs helped millions of Americans climb out of poverty, report Ben Casselman and Jeanna Smialek. "In the latest and most conclusive evidence that poverty fell because of the aid, the Census Bureau reported on Tuesday that 9.1 percent of Americans were living below the poverty line last year, down from 11.8 percent in 2019."
ADVOCACY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Juneau Empire

Local officials: High vaccination rates staving off worst for Juneau

Hospitalizations statewide are higher than they’ve been since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, but Juneau’s high vaccination rates and good adherence to masking policies are sheltering Juneau from the worst of it, said a city official. While Bartlett Regional Hospital is equal to the strain, said City and Borough...
abc17news.com

Doctor cleared of COVID-19 vaccine theft sues Harris County

A doctor who was fired after Harris County public health officials accused him of stealing vials of COVID-19 vaccine to administer to family and friends is suing the county for discrimination. The lawsuit filed Tuesday on Dr. Hasan Gokal’s behalf seeks unspecified damages. Gokal says officials accused him of giving the vaccine to too many people of South Asian origin or descent late one night last December. In an interview, Gokal said the vaccine doses were left at the end of the first day of availability and would have to be discarded unless he could find people to receive them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Poverty#Associated Press#Ap#Americans#The Census Bureau
Daily Mail

Tennessee will now DENY vaccinated COVID-19 patients access to monoclonal antibody treatments as federal government begins limiting shipments of the drugs

Vaccinated residents who contract COVID-19 may have trouble accessing monoclonal antibody treatments. The state government is recommending hospitals and health care providers to reserve their supply of the effective Covid treatment for unvaccinated people, and to deny it to the vaccinated, reported The Tennessean. The move comes after the federal...
PUBLIC HEALTH
alreporter.com

Opinion | The doctors and scientists have been right all along

More people died in Alabama in 2020 than were born. That’s never happened before. Not in the World War Two era. Not back during the Spanish Flu outbreak. Never before has Alabama experienced more deaths than births. But we did in 2020. And there is but one reason why: coronavirus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
VISTA.Today

Chester County Hospital’s Infectious Disease Expert Makes Dire but Informed Prediction on Unvaccinated Residents

Dr. Shafinaz Akhter and her colleagues at Chester County Hospital have been battling COVID-19 cases since the very beginning of the pandemic. Over that course of time, her education and her experience have shaped a definite view of the disease, its progress in Chester County and beyond, its treatment options, and heaviest on her heart, its toll.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: 974 New Cases Reported, Positivity Increasing

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 974 new COVID-19 cases and 46 new deaths, according to state health department data released Tuesday morning. Tuesday’s count of new deaths reflects Saturday, Sunday and Monday’s count. The state did new deaths since Saturday because of maintenance on the Vital Statistics Administration’s Electronic Death Registration System. The percentage of people testing positive increased slightly by .09% to 4.44%. Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. During an August press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more contagious than the...
MARYLAND STATE
abc17news.com

Iowa focuses on masks as coronavirus deaths rise

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — More than 18 months after Iowa’s first coronavirus case, the state finds itself in a protracted argument over the value of wearing masks, especially in schools. Even as the COVID-19 death toll in Iowa tops 6,400 people, discussions have shifted away from vaccination efforts and more toward masks following a federal judge’s ruling temporarily blocking a state law banning mask mandates in schools. In the courts, the state has been seeking to have the mask mandate ban restored. In school districts, officials have been holding often-heated meetings about whether to require masks. Efforts to question the value of masks in Iowa and elsewhere have left some health officials frustrated.
IOWA STATE
The Associated Press

California now has nation’s lowest virus transmission rate

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California has the lowest coronavirus transmission rate of any state following a sharp decline in cases and hospitalizations after a summer surge. The nation’s most populous state is the only one experiencing “substantial” coronavirus transmission, the second-highest level on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s color-coded map. So is Puerto Rico. In all other U.S. states, virus transmission is labeled as “high,” defined as 100 or more cases per 100,000 people in the last week.
CALIFORNIA STATE
abc17news.com

Oregon redistricting talks adjourn early over COVID case

Following reports of a positive COVID-19 case in the Oregon Capitol, legislators have been sent home early on the second day of talks to redraw political maps. The House is in the midst of the once-a-decade task of redistricting, which determines how voters will pick state representatives, state senators and members of Congress for the next five election cycles. House Speaker Tina Kotek came to the podium briefly Tuesday morning to say both she and House Republican Leader Christine Drazan were eager to take up congressional and legislative redistricting plans. When Kotek returned to the podium again in the afternoon she informed lawmakers that the session would be adjourned until Wednesday, as someone in the Capitol the day before had tested positive for COVID-19.
abc17news.com

Consumers get online tool to check nursing home vaccine data

WASHINGTON (AP) — Medicare says families and patients have a new online tool to compare COVID-19 vaccination rates among nursing homes. The agency announced Tuesday the details are now being made available through the “Care Compare” feature at Medicare.gov. That is the online tool for basic research on quality and safety issues at nursing homes. Consumers will be able to compare up to three nursing homes at the same time, and the webpage shows vaccination rates for residents and staff, as well as national and state averages. Medicare’s move addresses complaints from consumer groups and lawmakers that the critical data had been too difficult to find.
The Independent

Report: Births decline in pandemic may have turned corner

While there has been a decline in births in the U.S. during the pandemic, a new report released Tuesday by the U.S. Census Bureau suggests the drop may have turned a corner last March as births started rebounding.The decline in births was most noticeable at the end of 2020 and beginning of 2021. In December 2020, births in the U.S. were down 7.7% from the previous year, and they were down 9.4% last January compared to the previous January.Births continued to be down 2.8% in February from the previous year, but in March births barely declined, only 0.15%, compared to...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
abc17news.com

Idaho’s COVID outlook is dire as cases continue to climb

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Health care workers are exhausted and angry. Some of Idaho’s coronavirus vaccines are expiring because they have sat unused for so long. And coronavirus case numbers and deaths continue to climb, putting the state among the worst in the nation for the rate of new COVID-19 diagnoses. Idaho’s public health leaders painted a grim picture — again — during a weekly briefing on the pandemic Tuesday. Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppsen says the state continues to set record highs with 686 hospitalized COVID-19 patients as of Sept. 18. He says those numbers are expected to continue to climb, and he urged residents to get vaccinated.
abc17news.com

Ravaged by war, Syrian rebel area struggles with virus surge

BEIRUT (AP) — Coronavirus cases are surging to the worst levels of the pandemic in a rebel stronghold in Syria. That’s a particularly devastating development in a region where scores of hospitals have been bombed and that doctors and nurses have fled in droves during a decade of war. The total number of cases seen in Idlib province has more than doubled since the beginning of August to more than 61,000. In recent weeks, daily new infections have repeatedly shot past 1,500, and authorities reported 34 deaths on Sunday alone. Those figures are still believed to be undercounts. Idlib faces all the challenges that places the world over have during the pandemic. But extreme poverty and the ravages of Syria’s civil war have made the situation in Idlib uniquely terrible.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy