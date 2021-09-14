Kroger, Instacart team up for 30-minute grocery delivery to your home
Kroger Co. and Instacart unveiled a new home-delivery service in which the companies will drop off food and household staples in as little as 30 minutes. The offering, called Kroger Delivery Now, will reach as many as 50 million households across the U.S., the companies said in a statement Tuesday. The service will be available through Kroger’s website and app, as well as a new “Convenience Hub” on Instacart.www.dallasnews.com
Comments / 0