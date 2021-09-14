CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kroger, Instacart team up for 30-minute grocery delivery to your home

By Bloomberg Wire
Dallas News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKroger Co. and Instacart unveiled a new home-delivery service in which the companies will drop off food and household staples in as little as 30 minutes. The offering, called Kroger Delivery Now, will reach as many as 50 million households across the U.S., the companies said in a statement Tuesday. The service will be available through Kroger’s website and app, as well as a new “Convenience Hub” on Instacart.

www.dallasnews.com

