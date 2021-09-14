Kroger, Instacart team up for 30-minute grocery delivery to your home

If you thought Instacart couldn't get more convenient, it just did: The grocery delivery platform has partnered with Kroger to launch Kroger Delivery Now nationwide. According to a press release published on the Instacart website, the new service guarantees customers that they will receive their deliveries in as fast as 30 minutes. The innovation, which is available on both the Kroger website and app as well as the Convenience Hub on Instacart Marketplace, means you can get everything from groceries and household items brought to your doorstep just minutes after ordering them.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 5 DAYS AGO