CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Springfield College Ranked in Top Tier of U.S. News Regional Rankings

By Editorial Calendar
healthcarenews.com
 8 days ago

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield College continues to excel at offering its students a strong return on their academic investment. For the seventh consecutive year, the college is ranked in the top 30 in the Best Regional Universities – North Region category in the 2022 U.S. News & World Report “Best Colleges” report. Also, the college is ranked 16th in the Best Value category of the report, up 10 spots from last year. The accolades show Springfield College is committed to affordability while still delivering an exceptional college experience.

healthcarenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
paramuspost.com

BERKELEY COLLEGE RANKED AMONG BEST REGIONAL COLLEGES IN THE NORTH AND A TOP PERFORMER FOR SOCIAL MOBILITYBY U.S. NEWS & WORLD REPORT

For the second consecutive year, U.S. News & World Report named Berkeley College New Jersey one of the Best Regional Colleges in the North in its 2022 edition of the Best Colleges Survey. Berkeley College New Jersey was also recognized for the first time as a Top Performer on Social Mobility among Colleges in the region.
WOODLAND PARK, NJ
ma.edu

Westfield State University among top public universities in U.S. News & World Report’s college rankings

WESTFIELD, Mass.—Westfield State University has again earned recognition as one of Massachusetts’ top public universities according to U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Colleges 2022” ranking list, which was released today, Sept. 13, 2021. Westfield State is tied for highest-ranking public university in New England for the second year in...
WESTFIELD, MA
columbusstate.edu

U.S. News Names Columbus State a ‘Best College’ in its 2022 Rankings

In the annual U.S. News & World Report rankings released today, Columbus State University remains among top-ranked public and regional universities in the South. The publication’s rankings for 2022 finds CSU ranked No. 35 among its top public regional universities in the South. The ranking looks at factors including tuition costs, graduation rates, and faculty resources. The university is also listed as No. 74 in its overall “Best Regional Universities in the South” list.
COLUMBUS, GA
wlc.edu

WLC Ranked as a Top College

MILWAUKEE - For 2022, U.S. News & World Report rates Wisconsin Lutheran College (WLC) as one of the Top 20 Regional Colleges in the Midwest. Schools in the Best Regional Colleges category focus almost entirely on the undergraduate experience and offer a broad range of programs in the liberal arts and in fields such as business, nursing, and education.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Education#New England College#Bentley University#U S News#U S News World Report#Humanics#Gpa
culver.edu

U.S. News & World Report ranks Culver-Stockton College Among Best Regional Colleges

U.S. News and World Report released its list of “2022 Best Colleges and Universities” and Culver-Stockton College earned three prestigious rankings among midwest colleges, elevating their position from last year in all categories. Since 1983 U.S. News and World Report has been providing nearly 50 different types of numerical rankings...
CANTON, MO
mcpherson.edu

McPherson College Ranks in U.S. News & World Report “Best College” List

For the sixth year in a row, McPherson College has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report on the 2022 “Best Colleges” list for Regional Colleges in the Midwest. Additionally, McPherson College was ranked on the “Best Value Schools” and “Top Performers on Social Mobility” lists. Only schools ranked...
MCPHERSON, KS
pitzer.edu

U.S. News Ranks Pitzer among the Nation’s Top Liberal Arts Colleges

Claremont, Calif. (September 13, 2021)—U.S. News & World Report’s new rankings count Pitzer College among the best—and most innovative—liberal arts colleges in the country. In the 2022 Best Colleges list released today, U.S. News ranks Pitzer #35, one spot up from last year and tied with the College of the Holy Cross.
CLAREMONT, CA
potsdam.edu

SUNY Potsdam Ranked in Top Tier of Northern Regional Universities by U.S. News & World Report

The State University of New York at Potsdam is Ranked Among Top Public Universities & Rated on Several Lists in U.S. News & World Report. The State University of New York at Potsdam continues to earn high marks in the rankings released by U.S. News & World Report each year. SUNY Potsdam has once again been named to the top tier of the best regional universities in the Northern United States in the “Best Colleges 2022” ratings.
POTSDAM, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
wfdd.org

Duke, UNC-CH Among Top Schools In U.S. News Rankings

Several North Carolina colleges and universities have again made a strong showing in this year’s U.S. News and World Report rankings, which were released Monday. The U.S. News college rankings assess over 1,400 institutions on 17 measures of academic quality including tuition, graduation rates, and campus life. Duke University topped...
COLLEGES
wcupa.edu

WCU Achieves Multiple Top Rankings on U.S. News Best Colleges Lists

In the just-released 2022 U.S. News college rankings, West Chester University has maintained its high ranking among other institutions, coming in for the second consecutive year at #10 in Top Public Schools Regional Universities North and #50 Regional Universities North, which includes both public and private institutions. WCU also advanced...
WEST CHESTER, PA
wooster.edu

Wooster’s Independent Study senior capstone program tops U.S. News’ “Best Colleges” ranking

WOOSTER, OH—The College of Wooster’s Independent Study program once again tops U.S. News & World Report’s ranking of the best “Senior Capstone” programs, coming in second only to Princeton University in the magazine’s “Best Colleges 2022” guidebook released Monday. Wooster also climbed to No. 8 in the rankings for “Undergraduate Research/Creative Projects,” again joining elite company with some of the top research universities in the world, including several Ivy League schools and major R1 institutions.
WOOSTER, OH
biola.edu

U.S. News Ranks Biola University in Top Tier of America's Best National Universities

Biola University has again been named one of America’s best colleges, earning a spot in the top tier of the “best national universities” category of U.S. News and World Report’s Best Colleges 2022 rankings, released Sept. 13. In addition, Biola was ranked on a new list this year — the 2022 Undergraduate Nursing Programs list — as having a stellar program training students to enter the healthcare profession.
COLLEGES
chaminade.edu

Chaminade University No. 21 in Annual ‘U.S. News’ College Rankings

Chaminade University was again recognized as a top regional west university in the annual U.S. News and World Report’s 2022 Best College rankings. U.S. News and World Report produces the longest-running assessment of U.S. colleges and universities. The most recent rankings assessed 1,466 universities on 17 measures of academic quality.
HONOLULU, HI
Volume One

Eighth Again: UWEC Ranks Near Top on U.S. News College List

For the 27th straight year, UW-Eau Claire has landed on the list of top public regional universities in the Midwest published by U.S. News & World Report. As it did last year, UWEC was No. 8 in the rankings of its public peers, while it was No. 41 among 165 public and private colleges. UWEC tied with the University of Minnesota-Duluth and Winona State University at No. 8, while UW-Stout in Menomonie landed at No. 15. (Curious about No. 1? It’s Truman State University in Kirksville, Missouri.)
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Johnson City Press

U.S. News ranks Milligan in top 10 regional universities, No. 2 best value

MILLIGAN COLLEGE — Milligan University advanced eight spots to rank at No. 10 among the “Best Regional Universities” in the South in U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Colleges” issue, released Monday. Milligan also ranked at No. 2 among “Best Value Schools” and No. 14 among “Top Performers on Social...
COLLEGES
Boston Magazine

The Top Colleges in Massachusetts, According to the 2022 U.S. News and World Report Rankings

The report ranked nursing programs for the first time this year. Sign up for our newsletters to receive the best news every day. Colleges are not yet fully back to normal—the delta variant has made sure of that. But college students are indeed headed back to the classroom in person this year, albeit with varying vaccine, masking, and distancing policies. While we don’t know exactly what college will look like next year, we do know that the next crop of college freshman is already diving deep into the research to figure out where they want to go to school.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy