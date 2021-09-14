Springfield College Ranked in Top Tier of U.S. News Regional Rankings
SPRINGFIELD — Springfield College continues to excel at offering its students a strong return on their academic investment. For the seventh consecutive year, the college is ranked in the top 30 in the Best Regional Universities – North Region category in the 2022 U.S. News & World Report “Best Colleges” report. Also, the college is ranked 16th in the Best Value category of the report, up 10 spots from last year. The accolades show Springfield College is committed to affordability while still delivering an exceptional college experience.healthcarenews.com
Comments / 0