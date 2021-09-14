CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Gov. DeSantis, education commissioner announce bill to eliminate Florida Standards Assessment

WINKNEWS.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Ron DeSantis and Florida education commissioner Richard Corcoran went to Doral to announce a bill to eliminate the Florida Standards Assessment, the “final step to end Common Core in Florida.”. Watch below or click here. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.

www.winknews.com

Comments / 285

K.O.D.A.
7d ago

Something needs Changed in FLORIDA look at all the SHITBAGS coming from there Starting with its P.O.S GOVERNOR and Most Representative's in OFFICE 💙🇺🇸🦅💙🇺🇸🦅💙🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊

Reply(47)
120
Moses the great
7d ago

How about we just let the kids’ parents evaluate their own since he thinks they should have precedence over doctors. They must be dual certified in education too.

Reply(13)
75
One Hermit
7d ago

I have been watching Florida for a while, and one thing came to my awareness several months ago. That my perception of the situation is pointed out here kinda makes me feel as if I have some special skills or abilities to be able to identify this problem. With Tr45 & Desantis Florida has shown the world that they have NO STANDARDS, and make no effort to change that aspect of perception. The problem is that THE PEOPLE OF FLORIDA ARE THE VICTIMS OF THIS MANIPULATION OF THE STATES PERFORMANCE AND THUSLY THE STATES FUTURE.

Reply(13)
64
Related
Orlando Sentinel

Gov. DeSantis says he’s ending the FSA

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday that he is ending the FSA, the state’s series of standardized math and reading tests. Watch a replay of the announcement below or at thefloridachannel.org. ©2021 Orlando Sentinel. Visit orlandosentinel.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
ORLANDO, FL
Vanity Fair

Ron DeSantis Once Again Told to Sit Down and STFU by Florida Judge

Back in July, as part of his ongoing effort to kill as many Floridians as possible, Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order banning mask mandates in his state’s schools, claiming that parents should have the right to expose their kids to a highly contagious virus that’s claimed more than 650,000 lives in the U.S. thus far, and hospitalized 10 times more Florida children last week than when school began. Shortly after that, he threatened to withhold pay from school officials who had the audacity to look at the data, consider the significantly more communicable delta variant, and make their own decisions regarding masking, a threat he followed through on in August, when the Florida Department of Education withheld the salaries of school board members in Alachua and Broward counties who voted to impose mask mandates.
FLORIDA STATE
HuffingtonPost

Washington Post Says Gov. Ron DeSantis Just Sank To A ‘Jaw-Dropping’ New Low

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has plunged to new depths, says a Washington Post editorial published Tuesday. The newspaper’s editorial board said DeSantis, a Donald Trump loyalist, had sunk to “a jaw-dropping level of cynicism” by aligning himself with misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines, campaigning against mask mandates and announcing fines for local governments that mandate vaccines for staff.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Florida Phoenix

After state docked pay from board, Broward pushes DeSantis to stop sitting on billions for schools

Quality Journalism for Critical Times While state education officials withheld the salaries of Broward County School Board members because of strict mask mandates, the school district has called on Gov. Ron DeSantis to distribute billions in federal relief funds to help schools recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. In a letter addressed to the governor, Broward Interim Superintendent Vickie Cartwright and […] The post After state docked pay from board, Broward pushes DeSantis to stop sitting on billions for schools appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gov
floridianpress.com

DeSantis says ‘Yes, get Vaccinated’ for COVID

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis continues pushing COVID-19 vaccinations while promoting Monoclonal Antibodies treatment for those exposed to or infected with the virus. He wants Floridians to get vaccinated. During a press conference at Broward Health in Broward County, Florida with healthcare workers and State Reps. Chip LaMarca and Tony Fabricio...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Is This Chinese Restaurant Sign About Ron DeSantis Real?

An image shared on Facebook allegedly shows a Chinese restaurant sign saying “F*** DeSantis” and offering a discount for customers with proof of vaccination. The sign, which is fake, comes from a sign generator website that allows users to customize the name of the Chinese restaurant and its message. Fact...
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

Majority of Florida voters, including Republicans, say schools should have freedom to set mask rules

A new poll finds that a wide majority of Floridians oppose efforts by the state’s Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, to punish school districts that mandate mask-wearing for students.In a survey of 753 likely voters in the state conducted by Data for Progress, a left-leaning polling firm, the support for school districts charting their own course was widespread and bipartisan. Ninety-six per cent of Democrats, 73 per cent of independent voters, and 51 per cent of Republicans said that the power should be with school districts in the fight against Covid-19 to determine whether masks should be mandated for students...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
850wftl.com

DeSantis: Biden Team ‘Dramatically’ Cutting Florida’s COVID Treatment Supply’

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says he will “fight like hell” against “Biden’s cruel decision to drastically reduce lifesaving monoclonal antibody treatments for Floridians. We’ve seen steep reductions in hospital admissions due to early treatment efforts. It’s wrong to penalize Florida for his partisan bitterness.” At this time, there is no nationwide shortage of the treatment, according to the FDA.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy