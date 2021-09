Belgian Boys' new Dutch-style cookies are exclusively available through Misfit Market and they are made with repurposed waffle bits, which helps to reduce food waste. The classic stroopwafel cookies make the most of the delicious waffle pieces that are left behind in the process of creating the round shape. As Greg Galel, co-founder of Brooklyn-based Belgian Boys, says "Typically about 3% of scraps are mixed back into the batter, but we upped the game to take more than four times the delicious leftovers and minimize food waste as much as possible."

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 17 HOURS AGO