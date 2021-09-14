CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Open champion Emma Raducanu shows off her chic yet whimsical red-carpet style at her first Met Gala appearance

By Armani Syed
 7 days ago

Emma Raducanu attends the 2021 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

  • Emma Raducanu made her red carpet debut at the Met Gala on Monday, days after winning The US Open.
  • The 18-year-old wore a monochrome Chanel co-ord set, a pearl waist chain, and Tiffany & Co earrings.
  • Raducanu also wore a black Chanel sequin mini dress after securing her $2.5 million tennis victory.
US Open 2021 winner Emma Raducanu made her red carpet debut at Monday evening's Met Gala in New York City.

The 18-year-old tennis star attended her first gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art while wearing a monochrome co-ord set, which Vogue reported is from Chanel's Resort 2022 collection , and consisted of a skirt, a cropped top, and an oversized jacket.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xA06R_0bvePJTL00
Emma Raducanu attends the 2021 Met Gala celebrating "In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

The British athlete paired the set with a pearl waist chain, black patent boots, and Tiffany & Co diamond earrings for the event, according to Vogue, which took place two days after her tennis victory on Saturday.

Raducanu also turned to Chanel for her celebratory outfit on Saturday, as reported by The Times of London, where she wore a black sequin mini dress and white trainers after defeating Canadian player Leylah Annie Fernandez in a one-hour and 51-minute match.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24U7CH_0bvePJTL00
Emma Raducanu poses with the championship trophy after defeating Leylah Annie Fernandez during their Women's Singles final.

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The Times reported that during her acceptance speech, she gestured towards Billie Jean King, her 77-year-old icon, and said: "I hope that the next generation can follow in the example of some of the greats right here."

Raducanu herself secured a place as "one of the greats" by becoming the first British woman in 44 years to win a Grand Slam singles title. Insider's Barnaby Lane previously reported that, along with a trophy, the teenager was awarded $2.5 million.

Speaking to British Vogue for its October issue, Raducanu said she used to be "a very shy little girl" but her current confidence stems from "inner belief" in her abilities, and her East Asian heritage.

"My mum comes from a Chinese background, they have very good self-belief. It's not necessarily about telling everyone how good you are, but it's about believing it within yourself. I really respect that about the culture," she added.

Raducanu's double dose of Chanel in one week led to the Evening Standard suggesting that it is likely she could have entered into a brand sponsorship with the French fashion house.

Forbes further predicts that the millionaire's victory will pave the way for her as an "it" athletic star with increasing "immense commercial power" outside of sport.

