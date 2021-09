OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - In America 16 million kids suffer from hunger each year. Locally, the Ottumwa YMCA host food programs to combat the number. Garrett Ross, CEO and Executive Director of the Ottumwa Family YMCA says kids who are food-deprived are more worried about where their next meal is coming from and not their math homework. “In a hierarchy of things that [school work] is not important to them right now.”

OTTUMWA, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO