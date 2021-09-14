With only two soccer teams in Reno County, here are the top players to watch this fall
There are only two boys soccer teams in Reno County, and they both collided in their season openers two weeks ago: Hutchinson and Buhler. It was also what the large crowd went to witness: a close match filled with emotion and grit and lots of shots. Although it was a 3-2 triumph for the Salthawks, the game meant more than just gathering the season's first win, it meant celebrating the leadership of a fellow senior teammate who likely will not play the rest of the season due to an injury.www.hutchnews.com
