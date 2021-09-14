Get an automatic cat feeder for $50 and sleep past 6 a.m. for once
Unless you have an unusually patient cat, most pet owners have experienced the wake-up call of a hungry cat: the scratches on the door, the whines, the fiddling with the door handle because somehow they've figured out how that works. No matter how regular your feeding schedule is, some cats will stalk you around the house until you've placed the food in their bowl (despite knowing you've never not fed them before), and that's where an automatic feeder can come in. Amazon's limited-time Tuesday deals include steep markdowns on automatic cat feeders and water fountains from PetLibro, including a 4-liter automatic feeder for just under $50 (a $60 savings).www.cnet.com
