Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 21:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-18 22:36:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: St. Tammany The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Louisiana Bogue Falaya River At Camp Covington affecting St. Tammany Parish. For the Bogue Falaya...including Camp Covington, Boston St in Covington...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Saturday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Bogue Falaya River At Camp Covington. * Until late Saturday evening. * At 9:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 48.2 feet. * Flood stage is 45.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 48.5 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday afternoon. * Impact...At 50.0 feet, property along the east bank will be inundated. The entrance driveway to property near the gage on the east bank will become impassable. Water will cover Million Dollar Road at the intersection of KC Camp Road. Caution is urged driving along Million Dollar Road. The river will be bankfull at Saint Joseph Abbey downstream threatening the Abbey parking lot.