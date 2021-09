CINCINNATI, OH & SAN FRANCISCO, CA - Instacart is quite the partner to have in your network. With the company seeing explosive growth, it has entered a plethora of grocery partnerships in the last few years, and Kroger has been at the forefront of several of them. The two are doubling down on their alliance by launching Kroger Delivery Now, which is powered by a virtual convenience store to provide consumers with fresh groceries in as fast as 30 minutes.

