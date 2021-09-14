CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris County, NJ

Fire Crews Douse Morris County Apartment Blaze

By Valerie Musson
 7 days ago
Fire crews from several towns were quick to douse the roof of a Morris County apartment that went up in flames Monday morning, authorities said.

The fire broke out at 292 Main St. in Madison around 7:50 a.m., police said in a release.

Upon arrival, fire crews saw heavy smoke coming from the building’s roof and requested a second alarm, police said.

The fire was doused with mutual aid from the Florham Park Fire Department, Chatham Fire Department, Morris Township Fire Department, and Cedar Knolls Fire Department.

One person suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene, police said.

Damage was limited to one apartment, and surrounding buildings remain occupied, police said.

The Morris County Fire Coordinator, Madison Ambulance Corps, Chatham Emergency Squad and New Vernon First Aid Squad also assisted at the scene, which was cleared around 9:20 a.m.

The fire did not appear suspicious and remains under investigation by the Madison Fire Department and the Madison Police Bureau of Investigation.

