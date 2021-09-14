Flood Warning issued for Tangipahoa by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 09:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-21 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Tangipahoa The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Tickfaw River at Liverpool affecting St. Helena Parish. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Tangipahoa River Near Robert affecting Tangipahoa Parish. For the Tickfaw River...including Liverpool, Holden, Killian, Montpelier...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Tangipahoa River...including Osyka, Kentwood, Amite, Robert...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Tuesday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Tangipahoa River Near Robert. * Until early Tuesday afternoon. * At 8:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 17.6 feet. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM CDT Friday was 17.7 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.0 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday morning. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Evacuation of trailers at Hidden Oaks must be completed. Water covers the entrance to camp grounds. Secondary roads and unimproved roads north of Robert will flood as Chappepeela Creek backs up. Low places on Highway 22 south of Robert will be under water.