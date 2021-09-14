Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 21:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-19 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: St. Tammany The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Louisiana Bogue Falaya River At Boston St in Covington affecting St. Tammany Parish. For the Bogue Falaya...including Camp Covington, Boston St in Covington...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Bogue Falaya River At Boston St in Covington. * Until Sunday morning. * At 8:30 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 9.8 feet. * Flood stage is 6.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 11.0 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday morning. * Impact...At 11.0 feet, there will be major flooding around Christ Episcopal School and Bogue Falaya River Park.