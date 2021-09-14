Don’t Miss These Flattering Floral Pieces From Amazon’s Limited-Edition Collection

Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The clock is ticking! You only have a few hours left to shop Amazon’s latest curated collection designed by @caralynmirand. Content creator and curve model Caralyn Mirand is a self-proclaimed “confidence crusader,” so you know these pieces will make you feel your best! Mirand says that her goal is to “inspire you to be your most confident self and make getting dressed easier.” We’re all about body positivity, so we were extra excited to browse these limited-edition looks in sizes XXS-3X. Read on to shop these exclusive styles before it’s too late!

This Floral Wrap Dress

Amazon

“I obsessed over the color of this navy for months!” Mirand shared on Amazon Live. “I wanted it to be a super deep dark navy that you can pair easily with black. And check out all of these little fun pops of color!” This faux wrap dress features an elastic waistband and hook-and-eye closure so you can wear it low-cut or slightly more modestly.

Get The Drop Women’s Navy Floral Print Wrap Front Maxi by @caralynmirand for just $60 at Amazon! Only available until 5 p.m. ET on September 14, 2021! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 13, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Floral Wrap Blouse

Amazon

Just like the wrap dress in the same print, this floral top comes with a modesty snap and elastic in the back for a breathable fit. Mirand suggests styling this blouse with medium-wash denim and mules — or even adding the wide-leg pants below to create a jumpsuit look. Mix and match!

Get The Drop Women’s Navy Floral Print Wrap Top by @caralynmirand for $45 at Amazon! Only available until 5 p.m. ET on September 14, 2021! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 13, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Floral Wide-Leg Pants

Amazon

These pull-on pants are so comfortable that they feel like pajamas! “They look so flowy and effortlessly cool,” Mirand said. “Great for the office, great for travel.” And even great for sleep! We love a pair of pants that you can take from bed to brunch.

Get The Drop Women’s Navy Floral Print Wide Leg Pants by @caralynmirand for $45 at Amazon! Only available until 5 p.m. ET on September 14, 2021! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 13, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Puff-Sleeve Top

Amazon

This long-sleeve top is a great layering piece with “just the right amount of sass.” Mirand notes, “It’s like a cross between a top and a sweater.” Back by popular demand after @caralynmirand’s first collection for The Drop, this puff-sleeve piece comes in both Ivory and Navy.

Get The Drop Women’s Ivory Puff-Sleeve Top by @caralynmirand for $30 at Amazon! Only available until 5 p.m. ET on September 14, 2021! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 13, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Long-Sleeve Wrap Dress

Amazon

“This is one of my absolute favorite go-to silhouettes when I want to feel polished and ready to take on the day,” Mirand said. This silk chiffon faux wrap dress has an elastic waistband for a comfortable fit. Another bonus? Pockets that are both functional and flattering! “I was very passionate when designing these items with pockets that they had to be slim and not add any width or bulk to the hips,” Mirand said.

Get The Drop Women’s Floral Print Front Long Sleeve Dress by @caralynmirand for $60 at Amazon! Only available until 5 p.m. ET on September 14, 2021! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 13, 2021, but are subject to change.

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!