Sun Lakes, AZ

A cement truck hit and killed a pedestrian near Sun Lakes (Sun Lakes, AZ)

 7 days ago

On Monday morning, a pedestrian was killed after being hit by a cement truck on State Route 587 near Casa Blanca.

As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian crash took place a little after 5 a.m. Authorities confirmed that the pedestrian succumbed to their injuries.

September 14, 2021

Sun Lakes, AZ
Arizona Crime & Safety
Arizona Accidents
Arizona Traffic
#Traffic Accident
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

