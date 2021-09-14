A cement truck hit and killed a pedestrian near Sun Lakes (Sun Lakes, AZ) Nationwide Report

On Monday morning, a pedestrian was killed after being hit by a cement truck on State Route 587 near Casa Blanca.

As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian crash took place a little after 5 a.m. Authorities confirmed that the pedestrian succumbed to their injuries.

Click the link below to read additional details regarding this accident news report.

A cement truck hit and killed a pedestrian near Sun Lakes

September 14, 2021