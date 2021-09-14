CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gail Packwood Seagraves, Fighter for the Tenderloin, Dies at 67

By Randy Shaw
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGail Packwood Seagraves, who joined every fight for a better Tenderloin over the past decade, died of esophageal cancer on September 11. Seagraves was a longtime tenant leader for the Central City SRO Collaborative (CCSROC), a tour guide for the Tenderloin Museum, a volunteer in former D6 Supervisor Jane Kim’s office and an activist in many social justice and progressive campaigns. Gail was also a Board member for the Tenderloin Housing Clinic, which I head, and a personal friend.

