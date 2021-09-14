Palatine Leads Journal-Area ‘Safest Cities’
Within the Journal & Topics Media Group coverage area, Palatine ranked 14th out of 50 as the safest city in Illinois, according to a company’s report released last week. SafeWise looked into cities where Illinois residents can feel safe and released its seventh annual “50 Safest Cities in Illinois” report for 2021. To determine the safest cities in each state, SafeWise analyzed the latest violent crime and property crime data from the FBI for each city.www.journal-topics.com
