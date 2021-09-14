PHOTOS: UGA Tango Club practice

The UGA Tango club, also know as ‘Athens Tangueros’ to signify the club is open to the Athens community beyond the university, met on Monday night in the Memorial Hall ballroom for weekly tango lessons and practice. UGA community members Faud Elhage and Stephanie Lynn led the group in rhythm exercises, demonstrated moves and helped refine the club members’ dance technique. Club member and local optometrist, Dr. Rich Kimmich, said, “There’s more people from different countries and different ages that do this than anything else on campus. It’s the best kept secret.”