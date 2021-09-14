CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SAUCONY® UNVEILS NEW ENDORPHIN PRO+

By Backbone Media LLC
outsidebusinessjournal.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWALTHAM, MA (September 14, 2021) – Today, global performance running lifestyle brand Saucony announces that fast just got faster with the launch of the Endorphin Pro+, the latest iterative advancement in the brand’s award-winning Endorphin Collection. Now with a reengineered ultra-light upper, Saucony’s fastest carbon-plated shoe will be unveiled by world class athletes during a 10K race under the lights on September 22 at the Zollverein Coal Mine Industrial Complex in Essen, Germany, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and considered one of the most impressive industrial monuments on the planet. Like a concept car, the purposefully limited production of the Endorphin Pro+ means this one is here for a fast time, not a long time. Beginning September 28, the Pro+ will be available at saucony.com and select running specialty retailers globally. Images of the Endorphin Pro+ can be found here.

outsidebusinessjournal.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Endorphin#Design#Mining Equipment#Saucony#Waltham#Unesco#Saucony Com#Speedroll Technology#Pwrrun Pb Superfoam#Wolverine World Wide#Www#Formfit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
