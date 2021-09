NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As we approach 20 years since the 9/11 terror attacks, we not only look back at the lives lost but look forward at how our world has changed. President Joe Biden will be among those attending the 9/11 Memorial and Museum commemoration Saturday. The reflecting pools have been cordoned off ahead of the ceremony, as families get set to mark their return after many stayed home last year because of the pandemic.

