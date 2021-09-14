CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunkin’s new Dulce De Leche Donut lands in metro Atlanta tomorrow

Starting tomorrow, Dunkin’ will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with its new Dulce De Leche Donut at participating restaurants throughout the greater Atlanta area. The limited-time donut features Dunkin’s classic yeast donut shell and Dulce De Leche filling tossed in powdered sugar. The Dulce De Leche Donut is available beginning Wednesday, September 15 through Friday, October 15 at participating Dunkin’ restaurants.

