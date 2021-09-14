CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asia Rugby to begin from September 18 and 19

atlantanews.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], September 14 (ANI): Rugby India on Tuesday announced that the Indian Junior Girls Rugby squad will participate in the Asia Rugby U18 Girls Rugby Sevens Championship 2021 which will be held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on September 18 and 19. The team of 14 players and 5 officials...

www.atlantanews.net

Asia Rugby kicks off!

The wait is over! Asia Rugby kicks off the Sevens calendar. Asia Rugby Men’s and Women’s Sevens tournaments will be held in the United Arab Emirates on the 19th and 20th of November, 2021. This event will act as Asian Qualifiers for the Rugby World Cups 7’ 2022 to be held in South Africa and as a ranking tournament for the Asian Games 2022 which will be held in Hangzhou – China next year.
Asia Minute: Regional Challenges in Working From Home

While more people are back in the workplace compared to a year ago, many are still working from home. And according to a new survey, at least in South Korea, not everyone is loving it. Nearly a third of people working from home in South Korea say it’s more stressful...
Rugby Sevens: India begin life after pandemic with silver lining

Indian youngsters hit the ground running after the pandemic as they clinched their first international medal in Rugby Sevens this weekend. The Under-18 girls team exceeded all expectations as they won a silver medal at the Asia Rugby U18 Girls Rugby Sevens Championship 2021 held at Tashkent, Uzbekistan on September 18-19.
