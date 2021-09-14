CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Savory Roasted Beet Salad Recipe

By Susan Olayinka
Mashed
Mashed
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If there is one vegetable that would seem to have relatively few fans, it would arguably be the beet. Ok, so anyone of Eastern European decent may have fond memories of Baba's borscht, but for countless others, beets will forever be reminiscent of those canned and pickled horrors that so often infected aspic molds (themselves a jiggly mid-century nightmare).

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Related
aymag.com

Recipe Monday: Creamy Beef Taco Soup

‘Memba the taco soup recipe we all made the last few years, and if we eat it one more time, we might die? Yeah, that one. I have totally retired it and wanted something creamier. I found this on a Facebook post for ketogenic diet followers. But we all need more fat (I’ll save that for another discussion, but I am a health coach now. Or will be in eight days).
RECIPES
eatwell101.com

31 Fall Soups Recipes That Are Utterly Delicious

Easy Fall Soup Recipes – Warming and easy, soup is particularly great in the fall season. From butternut squash soup to sweet potato soups, our Fall soup recipes are all you need for curling up on your couch with a hot bowl and a good book. These hearty soup bowls are the perfect companion to a chilly night. Enjoy!
RECIPES
Mashed

Jenny Lam's Crackle Roast Pork Recipe

In her award-winning cookbook, "Eat Like a Viet," former MasterChef contestant Jenny Lam shares some of her best family recipes and Vietnamese foods. In her exclusive interview with Mashed, Lam offered to share one of her favorite recipes from the book – her famous Crackle Roast Pork. When she spoke...
RECIPES
gordonramsayclub.com

Peanut Butter Sheet Cake (23-Minute Recipe)

This peanut butter sheet cake is so creamy and moist that you will love it! Simple and easy to prepare this is one of my favorite quick cake recipes. It took me just 23 minutes to prepare it plus 20 minutes cooking time. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beet Greens#Blue Cheese#The Beets#Salad#Food Drink#Eastern European#The Flexible Fridge
browneyedbaker.com

The Weekend Dish: 9/18/2021

We’re still having some humid days close to 80 degrees here, so I am MORE than ready to usher in sweatshirt and hot cocoa weather! I spied highs in the 60’s next week, so I’m obviously thrilled 🤩. Do you have anything on your fall bucket list for this year?
THEATER & DANCE
Mashed

Creamy Avocado Chicken Salad Recipe

There are plenty of different types of salads to make, including your basic salad with lettuce, tomatoes, and your choice of dressing. There are also several options for a salad with a mayo base, including tuna salad, potato salad, and of course, chicken salad. This recipe for creamy chicken salad adds some avocado and red onions to that version, and it's filled with wonderful flavors that will please your palate. This dish is excellent for a quick lunch or as a side for a BBQ, and kids and adults alike will go wild for it. If you are a lover of all things avocado (and let's be honest ... who isn't?), then this is the perfect recipe for you! It's light and delicious, and our mouths are watering just thinking about it!
RECIPES
KPVI Newschannel 6

Three-Ingredient Apple Cake

Preheat oven to 350°. Grease a 9x13-inch cake pan. Beat together cake mix, pie filling and eggs until well blended (there will still be chunks of apple). Pour into prepared pan. Bake for 25-30 minutes or until toothpick inserted comes out clean. Allow to cool completely. Poke holes in the...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Three Bean Salad Recipe

Three bean salad is an easy, hearty side dish full of protein and wonderful textures. This recipe harnesses its bean-y might from three beans: kidney, garbanzo, and green (even though, according to Randall Beans, green beans aren't really a bean, but we won't tell if you won't!). Registered dietitian and...
RECIPES
Monterey County Herald

Recipe: ‘Weekday Vegetarians’ crispy Chickpea Caesar Salad

This full-meal salad convinced a chicken Caesar-loving teenager that she could be a vegetarian. The recipe, from her mom and Dinner: A Love Story creator Jenny Rosenstrach’s new cookbook, “The Weekday Vegetarians: 100 Recipes and a Real-Life Plan for Eating Less Meat (Clarkson Potter, $32.50), swaps out chicken for spicy, crispy chickpeas, which can be roasted in the oven, fried in a pan or, in a pinch, store-bought.
RECIPES
Food Network

5 Savory Recipes That Prove Apples Can Do It All

If September’s arrival has you wanting to pull out the plaid and head to the apple orchard, we’re right there with you. There’s no denying how excited we are about fresh, in-season produce and all the ways we can use it in the kitchen — and we mean all. While apples are often synonymous with flaky and warm pies, there’s no reason to skip straight to the treats. Apples can be turned into irresistible, savory dishes that are so good you might not even want to save room for dessert.
RECIPES
Mashed

Instant Pot Creamy Garlic Chicken Recipe

Ready for a hearty chicken and mushroom entrée that is not only both seared AND braised but also makes its own sauce while you have the pleasure of standing around feeling rather proud of yourself? Recipe developer Ting Dalton has one that does all of that in one pot (namely, your Instant Pot). And, from her experience, it seems pretty much a given that your kids will be running for the dinner table as soon as the aromatic blend of lightly caramelized chicken, garlic, and Parmesan wafts past them as they work diligently on their homework. Alright, maybe Dalton can't guarantee homework diligence from your children, but the rest? It's basically a slam dunk.
RECIPES
The Southern

Taste | Recipe: Roasted Carrots with Coffee and Cardamom

After San Francisco Chef Daniel Patterson started roasting carrots on coffee beans, the internet exploded with coffee roasted carrots. This recipe plays off that trend, adding warm cardamom spice to enhance the flavor profile of the sweet carrots. Yield: 4 servings. Time: 40 minutes. Ingredients. 1 tablespoon olive oil. 1...
RECIPES
healthdigest.com

Vegan Chickpea Egg Salad Recipe

We love classic, crowd-pleasing egg salad, both for its tasty, satisfying simplicity and for all of the ways that egg salad can be easily upgraded into something impressively novel. That said, it's not necessarily a dish that those watching their calories, cholesterol, or fat intake would necessarily want to be eating on a regular basis. Although eggs have rightfully earned their reputation as the "perfect protein," once you add the mayonnaise that makes the eggs a "salad," you're staring down 260 calories, 23 grams of fat — of which five are saturated — and 130 milligrams of cholesterol on average for a half-cup serving (via Fitbit). In part, that's because mayonnaise itself is made from eggs. It's also emulsified with oil, which ups the fat and cholesterol content without adding anything in the way of protein to help keep you satisfied in the hours before your next meal.
RECIPES
suncommunitynews.com

Roasted Beet Hummus

Hummus is a wonderful dip and spread that is rich in fiber and protein. It can be made in many different variations. One of my favorites includes roasted beets. You can use any variety of beet for this recipe. The color of your hummus will change, depending on what variety of beet you choose. A golden beet will result in a yellow-colored hummus, while a Chioggia beet will result in a pink hummus. Regardless of what variety of beet you choose, you will end up with a beautiful spread that also packs a nutritious punch. Enjoy.
RECIPES
bitesofwellness.com

Roasted Vegetable Pasta Salad

Roasted veggie pasta salad is a fun twist on a summer favorite! This hearty roasted vegetables pasta salad is easy to make and ready in 30 minutes and is perfect for lunch, dinner, as a side dish for parties/potlucks or even Thanksgiving!. Why you will love this recipe. Fun twist...
RECIPES
northsoundlife.com

Sandwiches Savory and Sweet

Jennifer Shapanus and Michael Miller already had years of restaurant experience under their belts when they decided to open The Fairhaven. Three years ago, the pair purchased the property where the restaurant now stands and designed the layout exactly how they envisioned it. The Fairhaven was originally imagined as a...
RESTAURANTS
SELF

20 Pasta Salad Recipes That Will Steal the Show at Your Next BBQ

Actual pasta salad recipes might seem kind of unnecessary if you’re used to winging it. And while you could just toss a box of boiled pasta with some bottled dressing or mayo and a shredded carrot, that’s really selling pasta salad short. Pasta salad can be anything you want it...
RECIPES
Mashed

Mashed

62K+
Followers
21K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy