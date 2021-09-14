Charleston school district will use federal funds to enforce mask mandate
Sept. 15 COVID-19 update: 2,865 new cases, 41 deaths; 11.4% positive. 1 in 500 Americans have died of COVID-19, SC now 50% vaccinated Nineteen months after the start of the pandemic in the United States, the nation reached a gruesome milestone: an excess of 663,000 deaths due to COVID-19 — 1 in 500 Americans. Meanwhile, South Carolina officially passed the 50% mark for statewide vaccinations for […]www.charlestoncitypaper.com
Comments / 2