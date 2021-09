Could there be a little bit of a potential disaster baked into the 2021-22 Boston Celtics roster after the signing of former Sixth Man of the Year candidate Dennis Schroder?. The new Boston floor general likely has a bone to pick with how his value is seen around the league after falling flat in this summer’s free agency, forced to sign a team-friendly deal with the Celtics far below what the Los Angeles Lakers initially offered him to return for in March. All signs seem to point towards a productive future relationship with both sides understanding their situation and responsibilities.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO