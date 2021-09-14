What is augmented reality? A guide to the new digital frontier

The pandemic has greatly popularized meetings via video calling on applications such as Zoom or Microsoft Teams. Many have had to adapt quickly to the new trend and the idea that holding meetings is entirely possible if its participants are in remote locations is the standard at the moment. But in addition to becoming a means of facilitating business communication, Zoom has also made it easier for friends to organize their virtual, fun hours in which they would put coffee mugs in front of them pretending to talk to each other in a coffee shop or each would play, e.g. online slot at some of the casinos with no deposit bonuses cataloged here pretending to do so with their friend sitting next to him, as well as for families to stay in touch while the coronavirus caused us to be separated. Whatever the reason for using it was, Zoom was suddenly everywhere.

CELL PHONES ・ 12 DAYS AGO