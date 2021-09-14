CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is augmented reality? A guide to the new digital frontier

By Alastair Stevenson
Trusted Reviews
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Augmented reality is the golden child in most tech companies’ eyes, with everyone from Microsoft and Apple to IKEA and Gucci investing in the tech. But, with it sounding very similar to its big sister, virtual reality, you may be struggling to figure out what exactly it is. Here to...

Digital Trends

This Gateway laptop is $149 at Walmart today, and it’s perfect for productivity

There are always deals coming down the pipeline, many for new laptops and computers. It’s great because, at any time, you can upgrade an old system, replace one, or grab something extra. What’s not so great is the disparity between value and cost. If you go cheap, generally, you’re sacrificing power, performance, and features. If you go expensive, well, you’re paying a hefty price overall. Buying the cheapest available laptop isn’t always the best idea, either.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

The Apple Watch 7 just got announced, so the Series 6 and SE are super cheap

Big news for Apple fans! The Apple Watch Series 7 smartwatch was just announced, with some interesting upgrades from previous versions. The Series 7 didn’t get a major redesign, but it does feature a new curved edge display. The Retina screen is 20% larger than its previous iteration, and the crack-resistant crystal cover is 50% thicker than before. The larger screen can now show 50% more text and even a full keyboard, making answering texts on the fly even easier.
ELECTRONICS
atlantanews.net

Virtual and Augmented Reality in Aerospace and Defense Market May Set New Growth Story | Comcast, Activision, Walt Disney, OTOY, DraftKings

Global Virtual and Augmented Reality in Aerospace and Defense Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The influencing Factors of growth and regulations with respect to the usage of the information, availability of highly reliable products in the market, and increase in operational efficiency of Virtual and Augmented Reality in Aerospace and Defense Players.The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing dynamics of Global Virtual and Augmented Reality in Aerospace and Defense Market. As per study key and emerging players of this market are Activision, Walt Disney, OTOY, DraftKings, Comcast, CCP Games, Sony VRSE, Ubisoft, BAE Systems, AltspaceVR Intuitive Surgical, Dassault Systemes, Boeing, Safran, Rockwell Collins.
MARKETS
pensacolavoice.com

Video Calling or Virtual Reality Meeting: New Facebook’s App Surpasses Zoom – 2021 Guide

The pandemic has greatly popularized meetings via video calling on applications such as Zoom or Microsoft Teams. Many have had to adapt quickly to the new trend and the idea that holding meetings is entirely possible if its participants are in remote locations is the standard at the moment. But in addition to becoming a means of facilitating business communication, Zoom has also made it easier for friends to organize their virtual, fun hours in which they would put coffee mugs in front of them pretending to talk to each other in a coffee shop or each would play, e.g. online slot at some of the casinos with no deposit bonuses cataloged here pretending to do so with their friend sitting next to him, as well as for families to stay in touch while the coronavirus caused us to be separated. Whatever the reason for using it was, Zoom was suddenly everywhere.
CELL PHONES
gpsworld.com

Orbit Logic adds augmented reality to SpyMeSat

Orbit Logic’s SpyMeSat mobile app (available via the Apple App Store and Google Play) now includes an augmented reality (AR) interface for better awareness of overflying imaging satellites. The AR view overlays the orbit and position of satellites that can image your location, providing a better understanding of satellite viewing geometry and potential obstructions. For example, it makes it possible to know if an image taken by that satellite of your position would be obscured by a tree or a building. The AR interface also displays relevant information about the satellite and its capabilities, including the timing and dynamic geometry of the pass as well as the resolution achievable by satellite sensors.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Apple iOS 15: News, features, and more

Every year, Apple breathes new life into the iPhone with an update to iOS, the phone’s operating system. Last year, iOS 14 brought a relatively major update, with features like home screen widgets and the App Library. Then, Apple announced iOS 15. It’s set to make just as much of an impact on our daily lives. iOS 15 has officially been released to the public. That means that it has gone through months of beta testing, and is now deemed polished enough to be ready for the public. Some features have been pushed to a later date along the way, but...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Astronauts on the ISS are using augmented reality apps to help with repairs

Space technology is complicated. Whether it’s a crewed spaceship or a large structure like the International Space Station (ISS), when astronauts need to maintain or replace certain components it’s never a simple task. Currently, repairs like those performed on the ISS are overseen by staff on the ground, who have access to all the schematics and information about the components and instruct astronauts on what to do, one step at a time.
TECHNOLOGY
marketresearchtelecast.com

Facebook and Ray-Ban release smart glasses but without augmented reality

San Francisco, Sep 9 (EFE News) .- Facebook and Ray-Ban announced on Thursday the first fruit of their alliance, smart glasses that, among other things, take pictures and record video, but the anticipated augmented reality glasses will have to wait. The social media giant and the sunglasses manufacturer have been...
BUSINESS
Mac Observer

Graph Blockchain Aims to Create 3D NFTs for Augmented Reality

New World Inc, a subsidiary of Graph Blockchain, announced its intention to create NFTs using 3D scanning. These allow them to be viewed in an immersive environment using AR/VR. For example, Contributors can create holograms of their favorite athlete, fabricate an unconventional piece of furniture, design a high-end piece of...
COMPUTERS
SignalsAZ

Gaming Students Develop Augmented-Reality Flight Training Tool

A team of Simulation Science, Games and Animation (SSGA) students got to work this summer developing augmented-reality (AR) holograms that will eventually play a part in training the next generation of aviators at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. The project was funded by an Undergraduate Research Institute (URI) grant, empowering Prescott Campus...
VIDEO GAMES
Industry Week

Time to Embrace the Digital Frontier

Digital transformation has become a hot topic – and for good reason. When a digital transformation is successful, its impact on the organization is undeniable. Mars, Stanley Black & Decker, Tata Steel and IPG Tremonton are all prime examples. However, feelings about the process have not always sparked happy thoughts....
BUSINESS
pymnts

Augmented Reality Helping Build ‘Store of the Future’

Scrolling through social media, it’s easy to see how widespread the use of augmented reality (AR) has become. What once was considered to be a piece of science fiction now allows teenagers, millennials and anyone else with a smartphone to try on glasses, shoes and make-up — or turn themselves (virtually) into a cat.
ELECTRONICS
automationworld.com

Augmented Reality Software to Streamline Operations

As new digital transformation initiatives continue to crop up all over industry, the convergence between operations technology (OT) and information technology (IT) is a topic on the tip of everyone’s tongue. Moreover, effectively bridging the OT-IT divide isn’t a one-way street. In addition to requiring more plant-level data to be sent to the enterprise level, digital transformations also require operations personnel be given more insight into data from the broader organization. This means granting plant floor personnel much of the same overall visibility as the front-office. As an example, predictive maintenance information trained on cloud-aggregated data from across multiple sites can be provided to field- or plant-level workers in the form of data visualizations or workflow recommendations.
SOFTWARE
Trusted Reviews

Apple Watch Series 7 delivers a holy grail messaging feature

The larger Apple Watch Series 7 display is now large enough to display a full keyboard on the user’s wrist for the first time. In a handy feature that went under the radar during the unveiling of the Apple Watch Series 7 on September 14, users will be able to tap or swipe their way around a QWERTY keyboard with QuickPath.
ELECTRONICS
ambcrypto.com

BabyCake announces its first NFT toy in Augmented Reality

BabyCake (CAKE) is thrilled to announce its first NFT toy developed in Augmented Reality. The next-gen NFT developed by BabyCake will bring a new era of innovation to the otherwise mundane NFT market industry. Taking a revolutionary approach to offer an excellent passive income source, BabyCake has already established a...
VIDEO GAMES
Variety

‘Muse: Enter The Simulation’ VR Concert Experience Set to Launch Via Stageverse Platform

Muse fans looking to relive the band’s sensational 2019 Simulation Theory tour will have a chance to do so via a new VR experience presented by Stageverse, creators of 3D virtual venues and interactive experiences. Opening for beta access today (Sept. 20), “Muse: Enter The Simulation” (the Stageverse app is available on iOS, Android and Oculus) allows for virtual entry to the band’s July 2019 concert at Wanda Stadium, Madrid. Users attend in avatar form and can immerse themselves in the two-hour show through 360-degree views and 16 viewpoints augmented by 3D visual effects. Additional features like backstage areas are...
CELL PHONES
scitechdaily.com

Smartphone App Helps Tackle Fear of Spiders Using Augmented Reality

Researchers from the University of Basel have developed an augmented reality app for smartphones in order to help people reduce their fear of spiders. The app has already shown itself to be effective in a clinical trial, with subjects experiencing less fear of real spiders after completing just a few training units with the app at home.
CELL PHONES
Trusted Reviews

Facebook launches new Portal+ and battery-powered Portal Go

At launch, the original Facebook Portal was a smart display built that only really appealed to those that made video calls over the social network. Over time, the product evolved into a wider video conferencing platform, with support for Zoom, BlueJeans, GoToMeeting, Webex and Workplace. Today, Facebook is building on that with some new software features and service support in addition to new hardware, Portal+ and Portal Go smart displays.
INTERNET
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy. We do this by employing experienced expert reviewers, who thoroughly test everything they recommend, to explain what’s best for most people. It’s that simple. Today, our team assesses over 1,000 products a year, making us one of the most influential reviews websites. Earning our audience’s trust is central to what we do – it’s in our name after all

 https://www.trustedreviews.com

Comments / 0

