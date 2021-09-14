CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE News: More Reactions to Big E’s Big Win, Full Raw Video Highlights

By Jeffrey Harris
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article– The wrestling industry has been abuzz following Big E winning his first WWE Championship on last night’s Raw. Below are some more reactions from across the industry and outside of it, including WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, Hall of Famer Sean Waltman, Hall of Famer Mark Henry, former WWE Superstar Curtis Axel, Cesaro, Charlotte Flair, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Sami Zayn, and more. You can check out those tweets below.

wrestlingrumors.net

BREAKING: New WWE Champion Crowned On Monday Night Raw

They went big. Money in the Bank is one of the biggest game changers in wrestling as you can see someone go from absolutely nothing to the champion in one match. It has been used regularly for over fifteen years now and still packs quite the punch. You don’t see it used often but it works well when it does. That is the case again as we have a new champion.
WWE
Bleacher Report

Former WCW Star Daffney Dies At Age 46

Warning: This article contains descriptions of suicidal thoughts. SHIMMER Wrestling announced Thursday that the family of former WCW and TNA wrestler Shannon Spruill, who wrestled as Daffney Unger, informed the promotion that she had died at the age of 46. Daffney left wrestling fans and fellow wrestlers concerned for her...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Former WWE Superstar Says The Undertaker Ordered Wrestlers To Bully Him

During a recent episode of the ‘That 90s Wrestling Podcast‘, former WWE wrestler René Duprée commented on The Undertaker ordering other wrestlers to bully him. During the interview, Dupree had this to say about the bullying and hazing he faced as a result of The Undertaker’s instructions:. “They took my...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Naomi Fined By WWE

Naomi showed up on SmackDown and she hasn’t received a match yet. In her attempt to change her booking, Naomi also landed in some hot water with Sonya Deville. Now the former two-time SmackDown Women’s Champion has a fine to deal with. Naomi got in Sonya Deville’s face this week...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE Reportedly Makes Major Change To Raw Due To AEW’s Ratings

This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw was originally set to feature a Raw Tag Team Championship match, but it looks like the match has been pulled from the show. RK-Bro were set to defend the Raw Tag Team Titles against Bobby Lashley and MVP, but WWE has since announced that Randy Orton will be challenging Lashley for the WWE Championship instead.
WWE
MMAmania.com

Vitor Belfort ups the stakes, offers $40 million for winner take all fight with Canelo Alvarez

Can we have one night of fighting where Jake and Logan Paul aren’t brought up, please?. Because it certainly didn’t happen on Saturday night during Triller’s Holyfield vs. Belfort event, where both Vitor Belfort and Anderson Silva expressed their desire to fight the Paul brothers. And it’s hard to blame them too much: it’s the biggest money fight for the least amount of effort. As Donald Trump told Junior Dos Santos during their Triller play-by-play, “Pick a nice easy celebrity.”
TENNIS
ewrestlingnews.com

Report: 1500 Fans Left The Arena During Segment On WWE RAW

Dave Meltzer stated on Wrestling Observer Radio that there were a lot of fans who left the arena at Monday’s WWE RAW during a segment with Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair. The segment was done to further hype their match this Sunday at Extreme Rules pay-per-view. “This one really backfired,”...
WWE
Bleacher Report

Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Kevin Owens, Bray Wyatt and More

The indictment against WWE over the use of its talent is about to grow louder. The wrestling rumor mill is ablaze this week with speculation that two former world champions, Kevin Owens and Bray Wyatt, could be joining Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole and CM Punk in All Elite Wrestling. The...
WWE
411mania.com

Big E. Cashes In Money in the Bank On WWE Raw, Wins WWE Championship

Big E is your WWE Champion after cashing in Money in the Bank on Monday’s episode of Raw. Tonight’s show saw the New Day member come out and cash in his briefcase for a title shot after Bobby Lashley retained the WWE Championship against Randy Orton. Lashley was nursing a...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage Notes On Big E’s WWE Title Win

The decision to have Big E win the WWE Title was reportedly made at last Friday’s Super SmackDown show from Madison Square Garden. WWE had originally announced Bobby Lashley and MVP vs. RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle for this week’s RAW from Boston, but during Super SmackDown it was announced that Orton vs. Lashley for the WWE Title would headline RAW, instead of taking place at WWE Extreme Rules on September 26. Big E announced on Monday morning that he was going to RAW to cash-in his Money In the Bank title shot to win the WWE Title, and that’s what he did, defeating Lashley right after a successful title defense over Orton.
WWE
411mania.com

411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Nikki ASH & Rhea Ripley on Winning Tag Gold, Jeff Hardy on His US Title Shot, More

-Now that was a high quality HOSS FIGHT! Just great stuff from Roman, Lashley and Big E. Let’s get to it!. -We see the end of RAW as Roman survives the awesomeness of the Triple Threat Match. Scott Stanford welcomes us to WWE HQ and he is joined by Matt Camp. They start from the start as The Bloodline vs New Day was also good stuff and a pissed off Lashley destroying all 6 men was also great. Then the Main Event was Big Meaty Men Slapping Meat and it was glorious!
WWE
411mania.com

Alexa Bliss Denies Report of 1,500 Fans Leaving During Raw Segment

UPDATE: Alexa Bliss is shooting down the report that 1,500 fans left during her WWE Raw segment with Charlotte Flair. Bliss posted to Twitter to dismiss the report, writing:. “Sorry Meltzer (or whatever) you can’t get clout off of our segment … move on #StopLying #LitterallyDidntHappen #YoureEmbarassingYourself”. Several fans in...
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Change Hands on Raw (Pics, Clips)

We have new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions as of tonight’s episode of Raw. Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley defeated Natalya and Tamina to win the titles on tonight’s show, with Nikki small packaging Natalya to pick up the win. You can see clips and pics from the match below.
WWE
411mania.com

Becky Lynch, Bayley, Xavier Woods & More React to Big E.’s WWE Title Win

Big E.’s WWE Championship win to close Raw has captured the hearts of the wrestling world and Becky Lynch, Bayley, Xavier Woods and others posted to social media to react. As noted, the New Day member cashed in his Money in the Bank contract and defeated Bobby Lashley for the title to end Raw.
WWE

