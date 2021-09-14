Pokemon P25 Album Release Date Revealed
The Pokemon Company's upcoming music album will be released on October 15th. Pokemon 25: The Album is the culmination of a yearlong music campaign from The Pokemon Company to celebrate the Pokemon franchise's 25th music anniversary. The program was highlighted by releases from Katy Perry and Post Malone, which included a music video by Perry that co-starred Pikachu and a 15-minute virtual concert featuring Post Malone singing his hit songs about adult romantic complications to a bunch of Pokemon.comicbook.com
