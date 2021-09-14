Pokemon P25 Album Release Date Revealed

It looks like fans may be getting a sneak peek at Chris Evans's forthcoming Buzz Lightyear solo movie sooner than most expected. A new report suggests that the first trailer for the anticipated Toy Story spinoff might actually be hitting theaters in November, attached to prints of Disney's animated film, Encanto. That's according to Daniel Gonzalez, an animator at Pixar, who tweeted (and then deleted) the reveal earlier this week. Another user grabbed a screenshot before it was gone, though, and it's making the rounds on Twitter and in the entertainment press, since a Pixar employee saying it is as close as we are likely to get to confirmation.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO