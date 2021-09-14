CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pokemon P25 Album Release Date Revealed

By Christian Hoffer
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pokemon Company's upcoming music album will be released on October 15th. Pokemon 25: The Album is the culmination of a yearlong music campaign from The Pokemon Company to celebrate the Pokemon franchise's 25th music anniversary. The program was highlighted by releases from Katy Perry and Post Malone, which included a music video by Perry that co-starred Pikachu and a 15-minute virtual concert featuring Post Malone singing his hit songs about adult romantic complications to a bunch of Pokemon.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

nowdecatur.com

Pokemon Album To Drop On October 15th

Pokémon 25: The Album, featuring Post Malone, Katy Perry, and Lil Yachty will be released by Capitol Records on October 15th. The 25th anniversary celebration kicked off with Malone’s cover of Hootie and the Blowfish’s 90’s hit “Only Wanna Be with You” in February and was followed by the release of Perry’s lead single for the album, “Electric” in May.
ENTERTAINMENT
ComicBook

Pokemon Journeys Confirms Cynthia's Comeback

Pokemon Journeys hasn't just taken the opportunity to strengthen Ash's resolve and roster of Pokemon that have helped him ascend to new heights as a trainer, but it's also been diving into the anime's past by bringing back some major characters and pocket monsters. With the latest season continuing to follow the journey of Ash Ketchum and his friend Goh, it seems that another major trainer from Ash's past is set to make a grand return in the form of Cynthia, one of the strongest trainers in Pokemon Diamond And Pearl and Pokemon Black & White.
COMICS
ComicBook

Pokemon Krispy Kreme Collaboration Revealed

Over the last 25 years, Pokemon has inspired a number of food collaborations, many of which have been centered around breakfast. From Pokemon cereal, to Pokemon Pop-Tarts, there have been plenty of ways for fans to share their passion in the early hours of the day. It makes sense then that Pokemon and Krispy Kreme will be collaborating on a new crossover, offering multiple doughnuts based on the franchise. Right now, fans can order a 12-pack with six regular glazed, and six Pokemon-inspired designs, including two Pikachu doughnuts, one Charmander, one Squirtle, one Bulbasaur, and a Poke Ball design.
VIDEO GAMES
metalinsider.net

Monolord unveil “The Weary” video; reveal new album and tour dates

Monolord have announced their new album, Your Time To Shine, which will be released on October 29th via Relapse Records. The group has unveiled the first taste of the album with the video for the new track “The Weary,” which tells a story to future generations as guitarist Thomas Jäger explains:
ROCK MUSIC
IGN

Netflix's Maya and the Three: Exclusive Clip and Release Date Reveal

Netflix has announced the release date for its upcoming animated series, Maya and the Three, which is set to premiere globally on Friday, October 22, 2021. IGN can exclusively reveal a clip featuring Zoe Saldaña's Maya, which you can watch in the video below, or at the top of the page. Here's how director, executive producer, and co-writer Jorge R. Gutiérrez describes the scene:
TV SERIES
