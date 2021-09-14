Tom Brady Praises Buccaneers WR Mike Evans: He Will Be in Hall of Fame at Some Point
Mike Evans had a quiet Week 1 while the rest of the passing game went off, but Tom Brady had high praise for the three-time Pro Bowler. “Mike didn’t have as many [yards], but Mike’s going to get his, I have no doubt,” Brady said on his SiriusXM Mad Dog Radio show. “He had an incredible [training] camp. He’s one of the great all-time receivers and will be a Hall of Famer at some point. For me it’s just a matter of finding the open guy.”bleacherreport.com
Comments / 0