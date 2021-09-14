Hideo Kojima wants to "create a game that changes in real-time"

After Death Stranding, Hideo Kojima hopes to continue connecting people and games with a title that "changes in real-time" based on the player's location and perspective. In an interview with Japanese outlet Anan (translated by Siliconera), Kojima discussed his ambitions to create such a dynamic game. "Even though there are people of different ages and trades playing the same game, they are playing it in the same way," he says of conventional games. "Instead, I want the game to change based on where that person lives, and that person’s unique perspective … Because you would defeat vampires using the light from the sun, [Boktai] would change based on where and when you played the game. That kind of feature connects man-made systems to real-life."