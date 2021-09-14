CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Puppeteer Papa Preciousness: Proud Pappy Frank Ocean Stuns On The Met Gala Carpet With Alien-Robot Son Named ‘Cody’

By bignoah256
Bossip
Bossip
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0arx0Q_0bveIkrN00

Frank Ocean debuts his alien-robot son ‘Cody’ at the 2021 Met Gala, making him one of the most memorable parts of the night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BLjqb_0bveIkrN00

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Last night was the annual Met Gala in New York City and if you’re unfamiliar, it’s where celebrities get dressed up with a theme and after that…we really have no clue what happens once they get inside. We know food is served and some mingling is done, but the exact details are left for the rich and famous to know.

Every year, the ladies are the most talked about and always bring looks that you’ll never forget. Rihanna and Kim Kardashian are social media’s undisputed champs when it comes to Met Gala looks . Last night, Kim kept the DONDA energy alive wearing blacked-out Balenciaga head to toe with the brand’s creative director Denma Gvasalia right by her side. Rihanna showed up fashionably late, making the carpet re-open an hour after it ended, and was dressed in ’21 Balenciaga Couture with Asap Rocky by her side.

As far as the fellas, the most shocking outfit presentation goes to Frank Ocean . Frank stays out the way and pops out occasionally and this time, he did so with his robot-alien son by his side.

Not only was the baby lime green, but it was programmed to blink and wave at the crowds staring in disbelief.

Peep Cody “meeting” Virgil Abloh.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dvUvw_0bveIkrN00

Source: Arturo Holmes/MG21 / Getty

During an interview with Keke Palmer about his outfit, Frank explained he intended it as an homage to America and movie magic. Clearly, those in attendance have never seen a movie by their initial shock over the robot child.

Go big or go home and Frank knocked it out of the park, leaving a memorable moment for this year’s Met Gala.

Check out baby Cody below as Keke Palmer tries to make sense of the outfit just like the rest of us.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Billboard

Frank Ocean Carries Green Robotic Baby at 2021 Met Gala: See Photos

Frank Ocean brought a green robotic baby with him to the 2021 Met Gala on Monday evening (Sept. 13). The reclusive R&B star wore a black Dreamcore cap that kept his neon-green hair under wraps as well as a black Prada jacket, similar to the nylon gabardine anorak jacket he wore at the 2019 Met Gala. Ocean's new independent American luxury brand Homer recently partnered with Prada on a collection.
Cosmopolitan

Amanda Gorman, 2021 Met Gala Co-Host, Looks Stunning on the Red Carpet

Amanda Gorman is stepping onto a huge national stage once again tonight, but this one doesn't involve Joe Biden or Kamala Harris. The inaugural poet walked the red carpet of fashion's biggest night out as co-chair of the 2021 Met Gala alongside Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, and Timothée Chalamet, marking a first for her.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

Met Gala 2021 best-dressed celebrities: Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X and more

The 2021 Met Gala came and went in a star-spangled blur. Best-dressed regular Sarah Jessica Parker wasn’t there; neither was Beyoncé. But stars aplenty still climbed those famous Metropolitan Museum steps for the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”-themed fête, dressed in their finest patriotic fashions. Below, the most memorable looks from Monday night’s red carpet.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Vulture

Rihanna Stuns in Balenciaga at Met Gala, Obviously

In what was perhaps the least surprising turn of events last night, Rihanna arrived to the Met Gala fashionably late along with her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, clad in one of the evening’s most memorable looks. Marking the couple’s red-carpet debut, Rihanna wore an all-black ruffled Balenciaga overcoat and matching hat, while Rocky donned a colorful quilt-inspired look by ERL. The two were the last celebrities to arrive at the event, around 10 p.m., after considerable drama over when they would show up. This is not Rihanna’s first show-stopping Met Gala look, of course — who could forget her pope ensemble in 2018 or 2015’s omelette dress? But even when the singer didn’t make it to the Gala, like in 2019, she still ruled the conversation. Such is her power.
Cosmopolitan

Chlöe and Halle Gave Us Absolute Life On the Met Gala Red Carpet

Chlöe and Halle Bailey have been booked and busy! On Friday, Chlöe released her solo debut single and absolute banger "Have Mercy" and then turned riiight around and performed the smash on Sunday night at the VMAs—her first big show by herself, no less. NBD, just icon-in-the-making things. And as for her younger sister Halle, well, she's just out here being a whole entire Disney Princess and what not. At the end of July, she returned from filming a movie called The Little Mermaid, ever heard of it? She plays Ariel, in case you've been on another planet and totally missed it. Again, NBD, just light work for two ~real ones~.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Indy100

Met Gala 2021 highlights and memes: From Frank Ocean’s lime-green baby to Kim Kardashian’s all-black ensemble

After what seemed like an eternity due to the coronavirus pandemic, The Met Gala finally returned to New York City on Monday night. Not only is it a fashion event that is analogous to the Oscars, but it's also an evening filled with Hollywood stars, models, and designers gathering together to showcase extravagant, over-the-top looks to celebrate and fundraise at a new exhibit from the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

See All Met Gala 2021 Best Dressed Celebrities on the Red Carpet

As fashion’s biggest night, the Met Gala honors the creativity that fuels the industry. Every Met has its own theme, and 2021 paid tribute to the ingenuity of American style. Guests didn’t have to wear a piece from a homegrown label, but their looks had to reflect America’s gusty, adventurous sartorial spirit. That freedom allowed for a range of interpretations, making this year’s red carpet one of the most exciting and unpredictable to date. Some stars opted to pay homage to national icons. Co-chair Billie Eilish embraced her inner starlet in an Oscar de la Renta gown modeled after Grace Kelly's refined style Others relied on the art of surprise, like Lil’ Nas X, who shut down the red carpet by stripping off layers of ornate Versace to reveal a sparkling catsuit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Frank Ocean
Person
Asap Rocky
Person
Rihanna
Person
Virgil Abloh
Person
Keke Palmer
Refinery29

Black American Culture Was Missing From The Met Gala Red Carpet

The Met Gala, fashion’s most anticipated and glamorous red carpet event, took place last night (Sept. 13) and there’s a lot to unpack. Usually held in May, the gala moved to New York Fashion Week this year due to COVID-19. Requiring vaccinations to attend, the Metropolitan Museum's Costume Institute hoped to return to normalcy this year, focusing their two-part fashion exhibition on a range of American fashion. Yet, the execution of this year’s theme, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” reminded us all of what ‘normal’ is to the gatekeepers of American fashion.
BEAUTY & FASHION
E! News

Frank Ocean's Adorably Creepy Alien Baby Makes for the Most Unexpected Accessory at the 2021 Met Gala

Watch: VIRAL Met Gala Moments: Kim Kardashian Faceless, Bennifer 2.0 & More. Frank Ocean brought an unusual friend with him to the 2021 Met Gala. The boundary-pushing singer, who isn't known for making many public appearances, hit the red carpet on Monday, Sept. 13, where his green-dyed hair appeared to be a similar hue to the skin tone of a robotic alien baby he was carrying with him. He also wore a dark Prada jacket over a white T-shirt, along with a silver necklace from his own Homer jewelry line.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
dexerto.com

Dream roasts Frank Ocean’s bizarre Met Gala appearance with robot baby

Popular Minecraft YouTuber ‘Dream’ poked fun at artist Frank Ocean’s fit at the 2021 Met Gala red carpet, which included a simple suede suit and… a robot baby. Dream is one of the leading content creators for all things Minecraft, and is one of the biggest faceless YouTubers on the platform. The mask he uses is as iconic to his audience as the bright green hoodie he wears.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carpet#Puppeteer#Frank Ocean Daily#Teamfrankdaily
The Breakfast Club

Frank Ocean Brought A Moving Blinking Robot Baby To The Met Gala

Frank Ocean has never been one to shy away from making a bold statement in the most interesting manner possible and tonight's Met Gala was no different. As made his way up to Vogue Red Carpet Correspondent Keke Palmer, fans began to notice he had a small child on his arm. Given that the singer-songwriter has never mentioned having any children, it caught many people off guard. However, it wasn't what most expected it to be. Turning towards the camera, he revealed that the child wasn't his or anyones for that matter. His guest of honor was a robot baby. The lime green robot sported a green and blank onesie with an orange and white cross. To top it all off, the baby's head tilted and his arms moved a bit.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Rihanna Glitters on the Met Gala Red Carpet

The “Umbrella” star and Fenty Beauty boss left quite the impression when she appeared last on the red carpet, donning a Balenciaga overcoat and matching hat. The custom look by Demna Gvasalia was “unlike anything she had worn” in her seven appearances, notes Vogue. Rihanna was joined by her boyfriend...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Elite Daily

Megan Thee Stallion Looks Like An Old Hollywood Star At The Met Gala

Texas girls do it better, and Megan Thee Stallion’s 2021 Met Gala look proved that for any doubters. The Houston native fit right in on the red carpet in New York City on Sept. 13 and slayed on the steps of the Met Museum. From the first glance eagle-eyed fans got of the “Savage” singer’s look outside of the Mark Hotel to her finally arriving on the red carpet, her look turned heads wherever she went.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

55 Unforgettable Met Gala Red Carpet Looks

Click here to read the full article. Each year the Met Gala produces red carpet moments that have resonated with spectators for years, with celebrities like Rihanna, Sarah Jessica Parker, Jennifer Lopez and others regularly taking the year’s theme head-on with their high-fashion looks. The 2021 Met Gala is finally taking place tonight in a smaller setting after being postponed this spring due to the ongoing pandemic. This year’s theme is “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” — which dives into the history of American fashion — and the event is co-chaired by Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman and Naomi...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
792K+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy