Heading into Sunday’s game with the Los Angeles Chargers, many people were predicting a loss for the Dallas Cowboys, and one reason why was the absence of as many as seven regulars from Dallas’ lineup. And, one Cowboy that many fans thought would struggle the most after being thrust into the starting lineup was Texas Tech football alum Terence Steele. However, that proved not to be the case as the right tackle more than held his own against one of the NFL’s best pass rushers in Dallas’ 20-17 win.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO