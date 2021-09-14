The Triad innovation ecosystem at a glance: A guide to local resources
Looking to start an innovation-based business? Looking for advice or a mentor? The opportunity to network with like-minded people? Wondering where to turn for funding?. As Triad Business Journal launches Triad Inno — a platform dedicated to helping innovators connect and grow their businesses — we've put together a guide to the Triad's ecosystem. While not all of these organizations are solely devoted to innovator entrepreneurs, each supports the ecosystem in the Triad that can help startups get established and grow, or that can help innovators drive change within established companies and industries.
