The Triad innovation ecosystem at a glance: A guide to local resources

Franklin Street Bakery has been sold to Michigan Bread, both of which have now been folded into a new entity, The Good Bread Co. Franklin Street is a Minneapolis-based wholesale bakery that supplies restaurants, retailers and other food operations. It started in the kitchen of one of the original owners' restaurants and officially launched in 1994. Franklin Street formerly operated stores at its Minneapolis facility and in Edina, but they closed in 2015 and 2013, respectively, as the bakery shifted away from retail to concentrate more on wholesale business.

