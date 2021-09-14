Warsaw Community High School’s Homecoming Parade Friday
WARSAW — Warsaw Community High School’s student council will hold its annual homecoming parade at 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17. The parade will consist of the WCHS official homecoming court and floats featuring the diverse range of clubs and sports at WCHS. Grand Marshal for this year is Dana McAfee, a retired and beloved theatre teacher and Performing Arts Center director at WCHS. The 2021 homecoming float theme is reality television shows. Spectators are encouraged to dress as their favorite reality television show cast member.www.inkfreenews.com
